Anastacia Knapper named CEO of UB Foundation

Anastacia "Stacy" Knapper has been named CEO of the University at Buffalo Foundation. This is the first time the foundation has ever had a CEO in place.

She will oversee $1.2 billion in assets.

Most recently, Knapper was executive vice president and general counsel at the Indiana University Foundation. She received a bachelor's degree in English literature and film studies from the University of Kent and a law degree from the University of Notre Dame Law School.

In the past, she served as general counsel for other companies, including luggage and handbag design company Vera Bradley.

“Stacy Knapper is the right person at the right time to lead the Foundation which plays a critical role in advancing UB’s mission-driven goals in research, scholarship and educational excellence,” said UB President Satish K. Tripathi in a statement.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.