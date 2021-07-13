 Skip to main content
Anastacia Knapper named CEO of UB Foundation
Anastacia Knapper has been named CEO of the University at Buffalo Foundation.

Anastacia "Stacy" Knapper has been named CEO of the University at Buffalo Foundation. This is the first time the foundation has ever had a CEO in place.

She will oversee $1.2 billion in assets.

Most recently, Knapper was executive vice president and general counsel at the Indiana University Foundation. She received a bachelor's degree in English literature and film studies from the University of Kent and a law degree from the University of Notre Dame Law School.

In the past, she served as general counsel for other companies, including luggage and handbag design company Vera Bradley. 

“Stacy Knapper is the right person at the right time to lead the Foundation which plays a critical role in advancing UB’s mission-driven goals in research, scholarship and educational excellence,” said UB President Satish K. Tripathi in a statement.

