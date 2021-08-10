Analysis: Kathy Hochul could determine the fate of these 5 Buffalo projects

The state hasn't had a governor from upstate in a century. New York City is so big, it gives downstate politicians effective control of the State Legislature.

Cuomo understood this, and he loved to explain the dynamics of New York's political divide to anyone from upstate who would listen. And, of course, Cuomo also loved to brag how he was the first governor in ages to make upstate a priority.

"I hope we don't go back to the days when we didn't see state officials more than once or twice a year. I was here for that and it's no fun," said Thomas A. Kucharski, president of the Invest Buffalo Niagara economic development and marketing group. "That shouldn't be the case."

Hochul still will have upstate's interests at heart. But as a caretaker governor filling out the rest of Cuomo's term without an electoral mandate of her own – will she have the political clout to wrest enough money out of the downstate-controlled Legislature to keep money flowing to the Buffalo Niagara region and upstate?

"The bigger question is whether the state will have enough money, but that's not a Kathy Hochul issue," Gallagher said.

How successful Hochul is will go a long way toward determining the fate of these projects that Cuomo has been heavily involved in.