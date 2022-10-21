Analysis: Buffalo Niagara's job growth picks up, but will it last?

David Robinson Deputy Business Editor I'm the News' deputy business editor. I grew up in New Hampshire, went to Syracuse University and started working at The News in 1985. Follow David Robinson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The new school year was just the kind of jolt the Buffalo Niagara job market needed. With schools back to more normal for the first time since the pandemic, a powerful wave of hiring accompanied the start of the new academic year.

And it couldn’t have come at a better time, just as private sector firms across the region are starting to show more caution in hiring as interest rates rise, prices soar and wariness about a potential recession in the coming months cuts into confidence among consumers and executives.

The bottom line: The Buffalo Niagara region added jobs during September at its fastest pace in six months, extending a growth spurt that started in August and snapped the local job market out of the doldrums that started in the spring and stretched into the first half of the summer, according to data released Thursday by the state Labor Department.

“We’re doing better,” said Timothy Glass, the Labor Department’s regional economist in Buffalo. “We’re still slowly increasing.”

The region added 2,500 jobs during September, building on the 2,100-job gain in August, the Labor Department reported. It was a welcome turnaround for the local job market, which added more jobs during the last two months than it had during the previous five months put together.

That growth helped narrow the hiring gap between the Buffalo Niagara region and the rest of the country, at least slightly. While the nation has regained all of the jobs that were lost during the pandemic, the Buffalo Niagara region still has about 4% fewer jobs than it did before Covid. That works out to 26,500 jobs that have disappeared.

All of the job gains last month came from the unusually strong wave of hiring at local schools, which added 5,300 jobs from August to September, slightly more than was typical for that time even before the pandemic. That surge in school hiring helped recover thousands of government jobs that, until now, had not returned since the pandemic and had been a significant brake on the region’s recovery.

“I think a lot of these jobs are finally starting to get filled,” Glass said. “They haven’t all ironed out their hiring issues, but they’re getting back to where everyone else is.”

But the September jobs report had some concerning signs, too. Private sector jobs fell for the second time in the last three months, with all of the drop coming from local hotels, bars and restaurants. Those businesses shed 2,800 jobs from August to September – a period when employment typically holds fairly steady at those firms.

“Leisure and hospitality took a drop that was a little bit more than we would have expected,” said Fred Floss, a SUNY Buffalo State economist.

What makes that worrisome is that those businesses typically are among the first to feel the pinch when cash-strapped consumers start to cut back on discretionary spending, said Julie Anna Golebiewski, a Canisius College economist.

“That may be an indication that consumers are slowing down their spending,” she said.

And that would be bad for hiring in the months to come, since consumers account for roughly 70% of all economic activity.

Yet it also wouldn’t be surprising, since consumers already are grappling with several factors – including inflation that’s running at an annual rate of more than 8%, expectations that heating costs this winter will soar by around 50%, gasoline prices that have surged and wages that aren’t growing as fast as prices are rising. Plus, the Federal Reserve Board is aggressively raising interest rates to cool the economy and bring inflation back down, while trying at the same time not to go too far and trigger a recession.

We’ve already seen some signs that higher interest rates are starting to have a cooling effect on the region’s economy, especially in the housing market, which is highly sensitive to rising interest rates.

With mortgage rates more than doubling since spring and now approaching 7% – their highest levels in 15 years – some of the steam is coming out of the housing market. Surging home prices, which soared by almost 17% last year, cooled markedly during the summer. But home price growth has slowed over the last three months to single-digit rates, including a 7% gain in September, according to the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors.

With the spike in mortgage rates since the end of 2021 adding more than $465 to the monthly payment on a $200,000 mortgage, buyers are finding it more difficult to buy. Pending home sales – for houses that have signed sales contracts but haven't yet closed – dropped by 17% in September and have fallen for 10 straight months.

But the job market remains tight, with workers remaining in demand, Glass said. Despite the growing concerns about the economy, many short-staffed companies continue to hire.

A survey of manufacturers earlier this month across New York and the New York City metro area found that hiring remains slightly on the upswing, despite continued wariness about the direction of the economy over the next six months. While manufacturers surveyed said business was weakening, their employees still were working longer hours – an indication of tight staffing.

And while manufacturers don’t expect business to improve over the next six months, they aren’t planning to cut jobs. In fact, the managers surveyed said they expect to keep hiring, although at a slowing pace.

It was a similar story at service firms, where executives said business was slowing, but hiring actually accelerated and wages continue to rise. And that’s not expected to change, despite the growing pessimism about overall business conditions.

“Employment is expected to grow in the months ahead, and wage and price increases are expected to remain widespread,” the Fed economists wrote in a report released earlier this week that is closely watched because it is one of the most timely economic indicators on the New York economy.

So what we have is a job market that is in flux, pulled in different directions by potent forces, none more powerful than how consumers feel and whether they have the confidence to keep spending. That’s why the slump in leisure and hospitality jobs could be the canary in the coal mine.

“If we see this become a trend, we should be concerned about it,” Golebiewski said. “I’ll be watching to see over the next couple of months.”