Analysis: As the nation recovers, Buffalo Niagara's job gains have slowed

The race to recover the jobs lost during the Covid pandemic is over. The Buffalo Niagara region lost.

While the country now has recovered all the jobs lost during the downturn, the Buffalo Niagara region still is down almost 28,000 jobs.

And now, hiring has slowed to a crawl across the Buffalo Niagara region as businesses, wary of inflation and rising interest rates, brace for the worst.

The region added just 200 jobs during July, extending a four-month dry spell that has seen hiring slow to its slowest pace since last summer, according to data released Thursday by the state Labor Department.

The good news is that employers continue to hire, even though the U.S. economy has shrunk for two straight quarters and consumers are being battered by soaring prices and higher borrowing costs.

"It definitely has slowed down," said Timothy Glass, the Labor Department's regional economist in Buffalo. "But we're still gaining jobs, which is good."

The trouble is that we're not gaining jobs very fast at a time when we have almost 5% fewer jobs than from before the pandemic, while the country has managed to recover all of the jobs that were lost nationwide.

So the Buffalo Niagara region has a lot of catching up to do, and our recovery is quickly losing steam.

Over the past four months, the region has added just 2,000 jobs. If that pace continues, it will take about 4½ years to recover all the jobs lost during the pandemic. Or, to put it another way, to get back to where the country is today.

But sluggish hiring is better than the job cuts that you normally would see during an economic slowdown.

Despite the signs that the economy is cooling, local businesses aren’t cutting jobs. Across the region, the number of workers filing for unemployment benefits for the first time last week was at its lowest level since October 2019.

Jobless claims are notoriously volatile, so economists often look at the four-week moving average to smooth out some of the weekly ups and downs. Even doing that, initial jobless claims are back at their pre-pandemic low, following a brief spike in July.

"What it tells me is that employers are trying to make due with what they have," Glass said. "They're not cutting. What they'll do is they'll shrink due to attrition."

Businesses wary about months ahead

With inflation continuing and interest rates expected to keep rising, a pair of Federal Reserve Bank of New York surveys this week showed that businesses are becoming wary about the next six months.

“Firms did not expect much improvement in business conditions over the next six months,” Fed economists wrote in their Empire State Manufacturing survey.

But both surveys also found that manufacturers and service firms in New York plan to keep hiring, although maybe a bit more slowly.

At the same time, consumers are likely to start cutting back as rising prices squeeze their budgets.

"The pessimism is obvious in what people are saying. But it's less obvious in the consumption numbers" as spending remains solid, said Julie Anna Golebiewski, a Canisius College economist.

In the coming weeks, though, she expects consumers to start cutting back, and businesses that are short-staffed already to be more selective in hiring.

"I don't know if we can expect to see a quicker pace of recovery anytime soon," she said. "We are more likely to start seeing jobs lost than gained in any significant way."

Another complicating factor for the Buffalo Niagara region is the continued slump in traffic across the Canadian border – an important source of shoppers and tourists for the region, said Fred Floss, a SUNY-Buffalo State College economist.

"We're not back, and a lot of that has to be from Canada," he said. "We still haven't gotten our Canadian people back."

Employers struggle to find workers

How the job market is doing depends on how you look at it.

It looks strong if you go by the region’s unemployment rate. At 3.8%, the unemployment rate is lower than it’s been since the Labor Department started keeping records in its current format in 1990. That’s a strong signal that workers who want a job are able to find one.

But the job market looks weaker if you consider the slowing pace of hiring.

One reason for that is people. We simply don’t have enough people out looking for jobs. That’s how you end up with a job market where unemployment is low, but job growth is sluggish.

And it’s why local employers continue to struggle to find qualified workers to hire, said Laura Quebral, the director of the University at Buffalo Research Institute, which has been studying regional workforce trends.

Job postings this year are up 21% across Western New York, Quebral noted. Manufacturers are especially scrambling to hire, with a 43% increase in job postings, compared with last year. Postings are up almost 20% at health and life sciences firms, the UB researchers found. And those are two of the region’s biggest – and better paying – job sectors.

Then there are the barriers that keep workers from getting hired. The UB researchers and the Labor Department surveyed Western New York employers in June to find out why they were struggling to hire.

The top reason, cited by almost half of the companies, was a lack of qualified applicants, which indicates that there is a significant skills gap between what local workers are trained to do and what employers need them to be able to do.

Pay also is an issue – a natural result from a more competitive job market, but also reflecting the costs that workers face from working, ranging from a lack of affordable child care to the availability of affordable transportation. And some workers simply lack the basic communication skills and education that employers now require.

“We’re behind the curve before we even get to up-skilling,” Quebral this week told members of the Western New York Regional Economic Development Council, which is working on ways to improve and expand the worker training programs across the region.