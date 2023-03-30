More than two years after a truck lighting manufacturer ended production at a plant in Falconer and cut 97 jobs, a German manufacturer of bullet jacket and case cups used in the production of ammunition plans to move in.

Orchard Park developer Krog Group plans to buy the 160,000-square-foot former Truck-Lite manufacturing plant at 310 E. Elmwood Ave. in the village, which has been vacant since the Erie, Pa.-based company closed its operation there in 2020.

The developer will then renovate it and lease the entire facility to ND PressTec US, a subsidiary of ND PressTec Gmbh.

That company is one of the world's leading suppliers to small- and medium-caliber ammunition manufacturers, specializing in the cups and discs needed to make premium ammunition of up to 20 millimeters in size.

It's now owned by management and its ultimate parent, Nammo AS of Norway. Originally called Nordic Ammunition Co., the Norwegian and Finnish firm is an international aerospace and defense company that specializes in producing ammunition, rocket engines and space application, and has more than 2,700 employees in 28 production sites in 12 countries.

Neither company has operations in Western New York, and it wasn't clear what they planned to do at the Falconer facility or how many people would be employed. Officials did not respond to requests for comment.

But the plan would address a potential gap that was created when Truck-Lite left.

According to its application seeking more than $550,000 in tax breaks from the County of Chautauqua Industrial Development Agency, Krog will pay $3.3 million to acquire the 27-acre former Truck-Lite site, which is located near SKF Aerospace, at the eastern edge of the village.

The purchase is expected to close in the second quarter, pending approvals, and renovations would begin immediately, with completion after six months. ND PressTec would then take occupancy and begin operations later this year.

"The acquisition of this building will allow the tenant to expand their U.S. operations," Krog wrote in its application for $43,750 in mortgage-recording tax relief and $513,993 in property-tax savings over a 15-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes.

"The tenant will be able to redeploy capital that was originally allocated to the building acquisition to now be used to purchase additional equipment to further expand their production capacity," it said.

Krog plans to obtain a $2.6 million mortgage and a $90,000 CCIDA loan, along with investing $155,000 in equity.