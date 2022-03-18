AML RightSource bets on continued success in Buffalo with promise of 363 new jobs

Those kinds of jobs will help keep college graduates in the area while also attracting high-quality talent to the Buffalo Niagara region, Hochul said.

Two big expansions at Buffalo Niagara businesses will add more than 860 jobs locally Major expansion projects by a pair of Buffalo Niagara businesses – Moog Inc. and AML Rightsource – are expected to create more than 860 new jobs in the region, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday afternoon.

If the company fulfills its hiring commitment, it will have more than 540 employees in Western New York and join the ranks of recently-formed businesses, like ACV Auctions, Odoo and HiOperator, that now in provide hundreds of jobs locally.

It's also following companies like M&T Bank that are drawn by the potential Buffalo has to support tech companies and to attract and train the workers necessary to support these companies.

"You have access to fantastic colleges and universities and you also have a growing technology environment, which is going to be the future of our company and the future of jobs in this region," said Frank Ewing, the company's CEO.

To grow its tech hub in Buffalo, AML RightSource is looking to hire developers, software engineers and data scientists, Ewing said.

Ewing has ties to Buffalo. He grew up in Central New York, worked at HSBC Bank and graduated from University at Buffalo Law School. He relocated to Buffalo at the beginning of this year.