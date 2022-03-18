AML RightSource bets on continued success in Buffalo with promise of 363 new jobs

It was just three years ago that a Cleveland-based "financial crime fighting firm" opened an office in Buffalo.
Now, AML Rightsource has more than 200 local workers, and the company has committed to nearly tripling its workforce with plans to make Western New York the center of its technology workforce.
AML RightSource – which helps banks and financial service companies detect fraudulent transactions – said Friday it will add 363 new jobs in Buffalo by 2026.
The $4.3 million expansion will receive $7.4 million in tax breaks from the state if the company meets its job quota, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday.
Hochul visited the Seneca One tower, home to AML RightSource's Buffalo offices, where she also announced Elma aerospace and defense company Moog will add 500 Western New York jobs. Her visit to Buffalo comes three months ahead of the gubernatorial primary election in June.
The expansion also is a boost for the region's undersized technology sector and an example of the type of rapid growth that those firms can generate, which is why they are coveted across the country.
The Elma-based motion control equipment maker said it will invest $25 million in high-tech equipment purchases and building renovations.
AML RightSource CEO Frank Ewing said the jobs his company creates will all be high-paying, white collar jobs, from tech to human resources, legal and management.
Those kinds of jobs will help keep college graduates in the area while also attracting high-quality talent to the Buffalo Niagara region, Hochul said.
If the company fulfills its hiring commitment, it will have more than 540 employees in Western New York and join the ranks of recently-formed businesses, like ACV Auctions, Odoo and HiOperator, that now in provide hundreds of jobs locally.
It's also following companies like M&T Bank that are drawn by the potential Buffalo has to support tech companies and to attract and train the workers necessary to support these companies.
"You have access to fantastic colleges and universities and you also have a growing technology environment, which is going to be the future of our company and the future of jobs in this region," said Frank Ewing, the company's CEO.
To grow its tech hub in Buffalo, AML RightSource is looking to hire developers, software engineers and data scientists, Ewing said.
Ewing has ties to Buffalo. He grew up in Central New York, worked at HSBC Bank and graduated from University at Buffalo Law School. He relocated to Buffalo at the beginning of this year.
"We want to do our part to grow this great community of these great people wherever our our two young daughters get to live in college," said Ewing, whose children are 3 and 5.
AML RightSource came to Buffalo in 2019 with the promise of creating 100 jobs by 2023.
The company did that in nine months. By the end of 2020, the company had 175 Buffalo-based employees and now has 205, Ewing said. More than half of those employees attended a college or university in the region, Hochul said.
"We're confident because everything we thought about Buffalo turned out to be true," Ewing said.
"There's an ethos to this community and a real desire to want to be great and we wanted to be part of that greatness," he said.
With the 363 new jobs will also come an expansion of office space. Since it moved its offices from Larkinville last year, AML RightSource has occupied 20,000 square feet on the 27th floor of the Seneca One tower. The downtown high rise is considered the city's tech hub.
AML RightSource was founded in 2004 and has 3,300 employees across the globe. Through a series of acquisitions last year, the company has broadened the tech-enabled services it can offer its clients.
It's an undersized sector that the region has sought to cultivate, through a mix of investment, mentorship and opportunities like the 43North business plan competition.
The company will not disclose its clients, but Ewing said they range from community banks with $1 billion is assets to global financial institutions with trillions of dollars in assets.
AML RightSource's technology and talent track illicit financial activity, which has helped to uncover human trafficking, terrorist financing and illegal drug shipments.
Hochul noted that the work AML RightSource is doing is more important than ever, as Russia could launch cyber attacks at the United States in retaliation for the sanctions federal and state leaders imposed on the country after the invasion of Ukraine.