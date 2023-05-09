Dr. Paul Updike and Sheryl Katz have been in the addiction treatment field for decades, spearheading services at Catholic Health System amid the ongoing opioid epidemic and the carnage it has caused across Western New York.

Their work can be difficult and heartbreaking. But there also can be joy when they are able to help someone who is struggling with addiction and who wouldn't have been able to turn the corner without their help.

"With this disease, particularly the opiates, it's unforgiving – it's completely unforgiving," said Updike, medical director of chemical dependency treatment services at Catholic Health. "So if these patients aren't getting help, they're not just stopping on their own. Opiates do not allow for that."

"It ravages every, every part of their life," added Katz, Catholic Health's director of substance use disorder services.

So as Updike and Katz paced the overhauled fifth floor of St. Joseph Campus in Cheektowaga, they knew the nearly $8 million poured into this space will help meet a crucial need at a critical time.

The long-planned Clearview Treatment Services at St. Joseph Campus – similar to an existing inpatient unit at Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston – has 40 chemical dependence rehabilitation beds and will open later this month.

While the project fits into the ongoing reinvention of St. Joseph Campus, it also bolsters Catholic Health's addiction management programs and fills a greater community need at a time when 30 similar beds just went offline at the soon-to-close Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport.

It will help alleviate a situation where demand for inpatient beds is outpacing supply and, in turn, help providers get patients into the proper level of care as quickly as possible.

As Updike and Katz explain, there are times when patients may not do well in outpatient settings and may need the higher level of care that an inpatient facility provides. But if there are no beds available or if there's a waiting list, that increases the likelihood that patients could fall through the cracks in what is often a disconnected system.

"The plan is to be able to admit these patients very seamlessly, so that they can maybe do an inpatient treatment as needed at the time and then come back into their outpatient setting once they've been stabilized," Updike said.

Catholic Health has seen high demand in its outpatient settings.

The system's Pathways Program, which provides medication-assisted treatment for heroin or prescription drug addiction, sees more than 1,500 patients at its locations in Buffalo, Amherst and Rochester.

Catholic Health President and CEO Mark Sullivan said the system is the second-largest outpatient medication-assisted treatment center in the state. And that, Sullivan said, speaks to "what the unmet need is here."

"Unfortunately, there are even more patients that really need our services," Updike said.

Why St. Joseph Campus

Sullivan said the system began thinking about adding an inpatient substance use treatment unit to St. Joseph Campus in 2017.

"This wasn't something that just started," he said. "The opioid crisis has been in Western New York for many years, and many people think it's for those on the fray. But there are people challenged by addictions that are dressed like all of us in this room that every day are trying to keep it together."

Perhaps no other local hospital has gone through as dramatic of a transition in recent years as St. Joseph, a campus of Sisters Hospital in Buffalo.

The Cheektowaga site has morphed several times to match community needs, no adaptation more prominent than when it became a Covid-19-only inpatient treatment facility for the pandemic's first year.

From slated for closure to repurposed: Inside the reinvention of St. Joseph Campus in Cheektowaga St. Joseph Campus has been through many changes over the years, ranging from the abrupt transition to a Covid-only hospital in 2020 to the ongoing reinvention into an outpatient and ambulatory care center. Constant reinvention is what it takes to fit within the future of health care.

Catholic Health has since redeveloped the campus into an outpatient and ambulatory care center.

And the campus is again meeting the need with completion of Clearview on the fifth floor, a former medical-surgical wing.

"By adding this centrally located site, we'll not only be able to expand access for our community but leverage our team of experts who for years have been providing rehabilitation through our outpatient Pathways program and our Clearview Treatment Center at Mount St. Mary's," said Aaron Chang, president of Sisters Hospital.

'This is a tragedy'

In its application to the state for Clearview, Catholic Health said the demand for inpatient treatment beds consistently exceeds the supply, noting the situation was likely to get worse following the increase in opioid overdoses and deaths during the pandemic.

For example, the application noted, the then-45-bed Clearview unit at Mount St. Mary's saw its occupancy increase from about 38% in 2015 to 91% in 2019.

It was a big reason why Catholic Health two years ago decided to add 24 more inpatient beds to the unit at Mount St. Mary's, which now has a 69-bed treatment unit.

Eastern Niagara Hospital to close in June, ending a century of service in Lockport The financially pinched Eastern Niagara Hospital, which filed for bankruptcy in November 2019 and would have closed two years ago if not for the management agreement with Catholic Health, said in a news release Friday that it was only able to operate this long by relying on state grants.

As of early this year, there were 214 chemical dependence rehabilitation beds in the eight-county Western New York region, compared with 169 in 2013, according to figures provided by the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports.

That figure dropped by 30 beds after the April 1 closure of Reflections Chemical Dependency Program at Eastern Niagara Hospital.

But aside from that closure – the entire hospital is closing in mid-June – more beds have opened in the last year. In addition to the upcoming opening of Clearview at St. Joseph, Recovery Center of Niagara opened within the last several months, renovating the former Inter-Community Memorial Hospital in Newfane.

The openings come at a time when opioid-related drug overdoses are surging.

Erie County reported this month that it had recorded 306 opioid-related overdose deaths last year, exceeding the previous high of 301 reached in 2016 when leaders declared the spike in overdoses the greatest public health crisis in a generation and created the Erie County Opiate Epidemic Task Force.

"We're right back to where we were in 2016 when the county first put together its opiate task force," said Dr. Nancy H. Nielsen, clinical care chair of the University at Buffalo's Clinical and Research Institute on Addictions. "This is a tragedy, and it's a fentanyl tragedy."

More so than the number of beds in the region, what's important is ensuring the area has the services that put patients in the "scenario that fits best with their needs," said Nielsen, also senior associate dean for health policy in UB's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

"The inpatient experience is sometimes necessary, just to provide a removal of the person from their environment that is triggering them," she said. "So it helps them clear their head, make better decisions and that sort of thing. Many people, though, can be treated as an outpatient and don't need the intensive inpatient therapy experience. However, some do."

Rehabbing an old hospital: Recovery Center of Niagara coming to Newfane The former Inter-Community Memorial Hospital in Newfane is being turned into a facility that will offer inpatient detoxification and rehabilitation services for those struggling with substance use disorders.

A larger issue than available beds, she noted, is a lack of workers in the substance use treatment field, a situation that has made it difficult to staff the existing inpatient and outpatient programs in the area.

The plan at Clearview at St. Joseph Campus, Katz and Updike said, is to have about 30 employees, including nurses, support staff and medical staff.

More beds needed?

When asked whether even more inpatient beds beyond the new Clearview unit are needed in the region, Updike isn't sure how to answer.

On one hand, he thinks the argument can be made that more are needed.

"You can kind of argue that, but I think it's hard to know the exact number that we need because I just think there's so many of these patients that are kind of lost in the cracks," he said.

"And then they're coming back and maybe they're in rehab 10 times or something – I mean that kind of thing is not uncommon. And I believe that if we could kind of get the patients stabilized and followed over the course of time, there would be actually less need for inpatient treatment," he said.

"Or maybe it's just that we need to do a better job of how we coordinate care and utilize some of the treatment that we have," Updike said.

But Updike and Katz agree the new inpatient unit will help Catholic Health provide better care to patients in its addiction management programs. By having the beds available at Clearview – where the average patient stay is 28 days – they said that should facilitate much easier transitions for patients to ensure they are treated in the right setting at the right time.

And once they are able to be transitioned into an outpatient setting, that treatment can be indefinite. They noted that patients, on average, are treated at their methadone clinic for eight years.

"This is a disease that is really best thought of as a chronic illness that requires chronic ongoing management," Updike said.