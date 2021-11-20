Amid health care staffing crunch, employers adapt with short-term changes and hope for long-term fixes

Of the striking workers who opted to leave Catholic Health during the dispute, Sullivan said 30% to 40% of them are back or are returning. Some workers signed multi-week contracts with traveling nursing companies and are expected back at Catholic Health after their contractual obligation ends, he added.

A major problem in health care, however, is the increasing churn rate among employers.

Martin Boryszak, Catholic Health's senior vice president of acute care services, said the health system's churn rate typically ranged from 7% to 9%. But from January 2020 to current, the rate is closer to 13% to 15% – the result of eligible employees taking early retirement during the pandemic or venturing into travel nursing.

Those nurses who have opted to travel can earn anywhere from $4,000 to $8,000 a week, knowing a job will be available back home when they are ready to return, he said.

Sullivan and the workers' union, the Communications Workers of America, hope their contract can help bring people back.

"I think that's what's led to the increased interest in Catholic Health and having that progressive staffing blueprint really signals to those that want to work in health care that maybe there is a way of doing this," Sullivan said.