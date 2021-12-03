Amid Covid surge, some WNY hospitals require visitors to be vaccinated

With Covid-19 cases again skyrocketing, Western New York's hospitals returned to more restrictive patient-visitation policies in recent days.

Some are more restrictive than others.

For instance, starting Monday, visitors coming to see inpatients at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center will be required to show proof of having received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Unvaccinated individuals who want to visit must have a negative polymerase-chain-reaction, or PCR, test taken within the past 72 hours.

"Cancer patients have weakened immune systems and are at risk for severe impacts if exposed to the virus that causes Covid-19," the cancer center said Friday. "Roswell Park continues to protect its most vulnerable patients and appreciates everyone's cooperation with important public-health measures like masking and physical distancing while on campus."

At Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, all visitors accompanying a patient for a service or visiting an inpatient will be required to provide proof of vaccination via the NYS Excelsior Pass app or Covid-19 vaccination card.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

That policy, which went into effect Tuesday. could allow exceptions for end-of-life situations.

Catholic Health to limit hospital visitation amid Covid-19 surge Catholic Health System late Monday announced non-Covid patients in its hospitals will be limited to one visitor at a time during reduced hours, beginning Wednesday.