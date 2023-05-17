More than 120 Western New York employees of Athenex Inc. are scheduled to lose their jobs by mid-August as part of the bankrupt biopharmaceutical company's wind down of its business.

That's according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filing that Athenex sent to the state Labor Department in recent days, which was posted online Tuesday. The WARN Act requires businesses to provide early warnings of closures and mass layoffs to all affected employees, union representatives, the Labor Department and local workforce development boards.

In the notice, Athenex said that 123 employees in Western New York will be separated, with those scheduled to occur in phases. Those cuts began May 12, with additional phases to come June 29 and Aug. 11.

The notice provides clarity about the projected local impact from Sunday's announcement that Athenex had voluntarily filed for bankruptcy. As part of that announcement, Athenex said it had reached an agreement with its lenders to move forward with selling assets across its primary businesses: Athenex Pharmaceutical Division, Orascovery and Cell Therapy.

Buffalo biopharma firm Athenex files for bankruptcy, will pursue sale by July 1 Athenex, founded as Kinex Pharmaceuticals two decades ago, had been one of the great hopes for building the medical industry in the region and the recipient of millions in funding from the state.

Athenex did not respond Wednesday to emailed questions, including whether it was possible that some employees could keep their jobs if the company's assets are bought out of bankruptcy.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

For Athenex, founded as Kinex Pharmaceuticals two decades ago, the bankruptcy marks the end of what had once been a promising company in Buffalo. But the homegrown company was dealt a stunning, and unexpected, blow two years ago when federal regulators raised questions about a late-stage clinical trial for a breast cancer drug Athenex was developing and heavily banking on for its future growth.

Athenex never recovered from that setback, despite an aggressive turnaround plan it unveiled in March 2022 geared toward slashing costs, exiting non-core business lines and refocusing itself on cell therapy programs.

Once hailed as a 'game-changer' for WNY, Athenex's bankruptcy leaves complicated legacy Not too long ago, Athenex Inc. was one of Buffalo's great hopes for building a drug development industry in the region. But now, Athenex is bankrupt and searching for buyers.

Of the affected local employees, 79 work at the company's sixth-floor headquarters in the Conventus building on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, the notice states.

And 44 affected employees work at Athenex's manufacturing facility at 11342 Main St. in Newstead. On Sunday, Athenex said that its Athenex Pharma Solutions, which includes the Newstead plant, would continue operations for the next 90 days to fill customer orders and provide commercial supply of tirbanibulin ointment, a topical treatment for actinic keratosis (AK) on the face or scalp.

That plant already had gone through a major downsizing after the company in December announced it was exiting the 503B sterile compounding business, which represented nearly one-fifth of its product sales.

Tonawanda-based Pine Pharmaceuticals has since assumed Athenex's 503B business, preserving the jobs of more than 50 Athenex workers who worked in production, engineering, warehousing and quality, the company said in a release this month.