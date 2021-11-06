Amherst's 'zombie hotel' to become luxury apartment complex under new developer

It's also the first in a new line of conventional and high-end housing properties that DMG is launching, alongside its student housing portfolio.

"We wanted to launch this brand and felt like it was a great location for this," said David Timmerman, senior vice president of asset management at DMG. "In working in that market, it’s up and coming, the university community is right there, and we’ve come to like that area and felt this would be a great location for such a residential facility."

The investment company's Amherst Sweethome Rd Property LLC on Thursday completed its $5.7 million purchase of the six-story building shell, which is located at 1265 Sweet Home.

The 2.33-acre property had been owned by Sam and Jas Johal's Sweet Home Hotels of Brampton, Ont., who had originally planned to create a Hyatt Summerfield Suites in 2006 after they bought the land. They were forced to suspend work in 2017 after losing their financing. As a result, the building sat incomplete – with walls, windows and floors on a fenced-in construction lot.