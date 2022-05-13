 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amherst's University Commons office park could be turned into 500 apartments

1400-1416 Sweet Home apartment rendering front

A rendering of a proposed remake of North Forest Office Space's University Commons office park at Sweet Home and Rensch roads in Amherst into a mixed-use complex with 500 apartments in three buildings. This would be the largest of the three, with 300 units across eight floors.

 Amherst Planning Board
As CEO of North Forest Office Space, Roy Jordan has been building one-story suburban office plazas for much of his career, first in Western New York and more recently in sprawling but fast-growing markets in Colorado and Texas.

The demand among tenants was strong, and the property values farther out from the cities were still low, so it made sense, even though it used up a lot of land.

Fast-forward to 2022, and Jordan's outlook is changing. Those office plazas now are in prime locations, where the land is becoming more valuable – even in Western New York – as the communities around them have grown. There's also more focus on countering suburban sprawl, and bringing more density to new mixed-use projects.

That means a better opportunity for him to transform those low-rise offices with peaked-roofs into something much bigger and different – even here.

Jordan is taking aim at one of his Amherst office parks – University Commons, just across from the Rensch Road entrance to the University at Buffalo's North Campus. Located at 1400-1416 Sweet Home Road, the 7.43-acre park contains five single-story office buildings.

1400-1416 Sweet Home apartments rendering rear

A rendering of a proposed remake of North Forest Office Space's University Commons office park at Sweet Home and Rensch roads in Amherst into a mixed-use complex with 500 apartments in three buildings.

Jordan is proposing to convert the office park into 500 apartments and 20,000 square feet of commercial space – half office and half retail – spread over three major L-shaped buildings. The current office buildings would be demolished.

Jordan is asking the town to rezone the properties – currently designated as "research and development district" – to newer mixed-use categories that would allow for taller and denser buildings. He said the town is already moving in that direction for that area.

"We might as well shoot for that and do it now, because that means we could put a big building up," he said.

"Never in a million years did I think it would happen in Buffalo. It'll happen in Denver, and Austin and Dallas, but not in Buffalo," Jordan mused. "We’ve got to start going up instead of out, because it makes a lot more sense."

To be sure, the park is 95% occupied, with some tenants in leases that don't expire for several years. So for Jordan, it's a long-term play, and it could be phased in rather than occur all at once. It could also be derailed by rising interest rates and inflation, a recession or other economic challenges.

"It’s for sure not a year," Jordan said. "We've got people in there with a bunch of leases."

Under plans by Carmina Wood Design, the biggest would be eight stories or 105 feet in height, and would wrap around the corner of Rensch and Sweet Home. The commercial space and 20 apartments would be located on the first floor, with 40 more units on each of the upper seven stories – for a total of 300 of the units.

1400-1416 Sweet Home site plan

This is the site plan for a proposed remake of North Forest Office Space's University Commons office park at Sweet Home and Rensch roads in Amherst into a mixed-use complex with 500 apartments in three buildings.

Two additional five-story buildings would each contain 100 apartments spread across four floors – yielding another 200 apartments. In all, that's more than 610,000 square feet of building space.

No timetable is given for any project, which would also require site plan approval and possibly zoning variances, as well as other permits.

"We have got a long, long way to go to get this thing finally approved, if it ever does," Jordan said.

