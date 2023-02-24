Using a detailed 35-page slideshow and a 25-minute conference call with Wall Street analysts and investors, executives with Life Storage Inc. laid out a comprehensive argument Friday to justify their rebuttal of an unsolicited $11 billion takeover offer from larger rival Public Storage.

They reiterated that the offer "significantly undervalues" their company and "its prospects for future growth and value creation."

CEO Joseph Saffire, addressing his shareholder audience, said yet again that the company's board had thoroughly evaluated the offer with independent financial and legal advisers before concluding that the bid "is not in the best interests of shareholders." But this time, he sought to demonstrate why, citing its past financial performance, its track record of expansion, its market position, and its third-party management and joint-venture businesses.

“The board’s decision was grounded in the significant progress we have made over the past five years,” said Saffire, who joined the Amherst-based company in 2017 and became CEO in 2019.

The company also accused Public Storage of "attempting to take advantage of a temporary dislocation in Life Storage’s stock price," in order to achieve much faster growth than it can do on its own given its size, the markets in which it operates, and the shortage of large portfolios to acquire. Saffire said the proposal was "opportunistically timed" because its stock is undervalued.

"The board determined that our portfolio of newer, higher-quality assets in attractive markets is primed for growth that we do not believe Public Storage can match," Saffire said.

Saffire noted that Life Storage has been focusing its growth in the Sun Belt states like Florida and Georgia, where demand and profitability are much higher, while Public Storage and other companies have a much larger presence in California, where the demographics are trending in the opposite direction, and where profits are supported by an artificially low tax rate because of a law that is now at risk of being changed.

Saffire didn't outright reject the idea of an acquisition, saying the board is "open-minded and will continue to take advantage of opportunities to drive shareholder value."

"The board is always open to and will regularly evaluate any opportunities put in front of them," Saffire said.

Life Storage's defense represents an unusually elaborate public response to a potential takeover. Most companies faced with an unsolicited offer issue limited statements, but Life Storage filed its extensive presentation with the Securities and Exchange Commission as a public document, and took up nearly half of its quarterly earnings call with Saffire's discussion.

Public Storage, the nation's biggest self-storage operator, kicked off the fight earlier this month when it publicly launched its unsolicited all-stock offer after being previously rebuffed in private late last year. The Glendale, Calif.-based company said it would pay $126.14 per share, equating to a 17% premium over Life Storage's stock price at the time, but it was quickly rejected by the smaller company.

Friday's more extensive rebuttal by Saffire comes just two days after Public Storage CEO Joseph D. Russell Jr. laid out his own case for acquisition during that company's earnings call, saying a combination "is poised to unlock superior growth and value creation for shareholders."

He cited a "significant opportunity to accelerate growth and profitability" through Public Storage's brand, potential for more development and redevelopment to expand the joint portfolio, and a chance to grow revenues and earnings in ancillary businesses like storage insurance, property management and lending. And he said Public Storage has "received overwhelmingly positive feedback from both companies' shareholders," despite Life Storage's rejection.

"Nothing in that response changed our thinking," Russell said.

Life Storage owns and operates 1,198 self-storage facilities in 37 states, including 440 properties managed for third parties or joint ventures, and has 675,000 customers.

In explaining the rejection, Saffire noted that:

Life Storage boosted its quarterly dividend 80% in the last four years, compared to 50% for Public Storage and has generated a 149% total return over the last five years, versus 98.4% for Public Storage. Since Saffire took the helm in March 2019, Life Storage has generated a 97.1% total return, compared to 71.4% for Public Storage.

It beat analyst estimates for generating funds from operations in every quarter of the last five years, except the first two quarters of 2020 at the start of the pandemic. Last year, its funds from operation grew 28.4% per share – versus 23.1% for Public Storage – while its revenues and net-operating income on facilities it operated a year ago grew 15.2% and 19.4%, respectively. And it expects to grow that metric next year at twice the rate of Public Storage because of same-store growth, acquisitions in the Sun Belt states, redevelopments and higher fees from third-party management and joint ventures.

Over 91% of the units it had a year ago are occupied today.

It has grown its facility count by 55% in five years from 774 to its current 1,198, compared to 21% growth for Public Storage.

It’s been concentrating that growth in the Sun Belt states, where 70% of its acquisitions since 2019 and 65% of its third-party management and joint-venture assets are located. It has purchased 140 properties in four years.

It’s spent 30% of its market value on acquisitions since 2019, compared to 12% for Public Storage, so its growth generates a bigger return for investors than its rival can produce.

Its third-party management business has added 227 stores since 2019, while it took in 141 stores through joint-ventures. These produce $31 million in fee income. But that’s at risk because Life Storage’s partners have said they would pull out if Public Storage acquires it.

While Public Storage reports a higher profit margin on stores open at least a year, most of the difference is due to higher rates in local markets and lower taxes in California because of Proposition 13. But Life Storage’s profit margin on stores open at least a year has increased 6.3 percentage points since early 2019, compared with 2.4 points for Public Storage.