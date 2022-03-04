Amherst's Buffalo Niagara Marriott is going up for foreclosure auction

One of the region's biggest hotels – and the biggest in Amherst – is going up for auction early next month after a state court ordered a foreclosure sale to settle a $22.2 million debt.

State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo issued a foreclosure judgment against the owner of the 356-room Buffalo Niagara Marriott on Millersport Highway, directing that the 10-story building be sold. The owner, Rhode Island developer James Procaccianti, consented to the decision rather than contest the foreclosure.

The court-appointed foreclosure referee – attorney Joseph T. Burns – set the public auction for noon April 1 at the Erie County Clerk's Office at Erie County Hall, at 92 Franklin St. The closing of any sale will take place within 45 days of the auction.

The sale could mean the end of several years of financial limbo for the struggling hotel near University at Buffalo's North Campus, provided a new hotel owner has the wherewithal to revive it.

The full-service hotel has seen its revenues and income decline significantly over the past decade, even before the pandemic, and it took a major hit when Covid-19 took away most business and leisure travel.