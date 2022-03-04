Amherst's Buffalo Niagara Marriott is going up for foreclosure auction

One of the region's biggest hotels – and the biggest in Amherst – is going up for auction early next month after a state court ordered a foreclosure sale to settle a $22.2 million debt.
State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo issued a foreclosure judgment against the owner of the 356-room Buffalo Niagara Marriott on Millersport Highway, directing that the 10-story building be sold. The owner, Rhode Island developer James Procaccianti, consented to the decision rather than contest the foreclosure.
The court-appointed foreclosure referee – attorney Joseph T. Burns – set the public auction for noon April 1 at the Erie County Clerk's Office at Erie County Hall, at 92 Franklin St. The closing of any sale will take place within 45 days of the auction.
The sale could mean the end of several years of financial limbo for the struggling hotel near University at Buffalo's North Campus, provided a new hotel owner has the wherewithal to revive it.
The full-service hotel has seen its revenues and income decline significantly over the past decade, even before the pandemic, and it took a major hit when Covid-19 took away most business and leisure travel.
But the auction could result in continued uncertainty, if the bids are too low or if the lender is the only bidder. That's what happened when Procaccianti's company tried its own online auction in August 2020, and came up well short of its target that would have allowed it to emerge from under its loan burden.
According to the foreclosure judgment, Procaccianti owes $21.7 million on the loan, plus interest, insurance and fees. But the appraised value of the hotel has fallen from $57.2 million when the loan was originated and sold to investors in 2011 to just $14 million now, according to data from Trepp LLC.
The hotel is still open, under the control of court-appointed receiver Edward Murphy III, of Buffalo law firm Magavern Magavern Grimm. It's being managed by BNNY Associates LLC, an affiliate of Philadelphia-based GF Hotels & Resorts.
"There haven’t been any hiccups that I’ve had to be involved in," Murphy said. "They look like they’re trending in the right direction."
Built in 1981 on 10.6 acres, the Buffalo Niagara Marriott is the fifth-largest hotel in Western New York, after the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, the former Buffalo Grand Hotel, the Hyatt Regency Buffalo and the Sheraton Niagara Falls.
The Marriott is the only one of the five not located in an urban downtown. Located at 1340 Millersport, at Flint Road, it's across from the Flint entrance to UB's North Campus, and caters to a university, business and tourist population. It includes the Blue Fire Bar & Grill, an indoor and outdoor pool, a fitness center, a business center, 11,500 square feet of meeting and event space, and 650 surface parking spaces.
It was managed by TPG Hotels & Resorts, a division of Cranston, R.I.-based Procaccianti Cos., which acquired it in 2007 for $31 million. Procaccianti, a real estate developer and hotel operator, took out a 10-year loan for $25 million from UBS AG in September 2011, and had invested $4.9 million in capital improvements since 2012, according to a real estate listing from 2020.
At its peak in 2013, according to data from Trepp LLC, the hotel took in $17.5 million in revenues and had $5.9 million in net operating income, with occupancy of 75%. But five years later, that had fallen to $13.8 million in revenues and $3.4 million in profits, with 69% occupancy.
As of February 2020, just before the Covid-19 pandemic, the hotel's occupancy was 66.5%, with net operating income of $2.5 million, the real estate listing noted.
And business plummeted during Covid, with the hotel losing more than $1 million over almost 18 months, and the rooms less than 30% occupied.
Facing the loan maturity and imminent default, Procaccianti put the hotel up for sale in early 2020 and then tried to conduct a three-day internet auctionthrough Ten-X Commercial and Jones Lang LaSalle. Bidding opened at $6.5 million, but Proaccianti rejected the final online offer of $11 million as too low.