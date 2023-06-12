One of Amherst's best-known garden centers and tree nurseries is going Green.

Developers Bryan and Matt Green are buying the Arbordale Nursery on Dodge Road, with plans to convert the business site into a new apartment complex. That will bring more than 100 new tenants to a 5.2-acre site between Dodge and the Lockport Expressway, or I-990, across from Robin Ridge Road.

The father-and-son duo, who own the Green Organization, want to capitalize on growing demand for new living options in the region's largest suburb, as demonstrated with their recent success with other nearby apartment ventures.

They're betting that the long and slender site's proximity to the highway, the Audubon planned community south of Dodge, and the nearby offices and University at Buffalo's North Campus along John J. Audubon Parkway will prove attractive to potential tenants.

The developer has put the site – which includes four buildings and a storage yard – under contract for over $1 million. According to documents submitted to the Town of Amherst, the Greens are proposing to demolish the 11,750-square-foot landscape and nursery operation at 480 Dodge and build four- and five-story apartment buildings on the northern portion of the property, each containing 52 units, for a total of 104.

The mix will consist of a combination of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, averaging 1,100 square feet in size but ranging from 800 to 1,300. Market-rate rents will vary from $1,795 per month to over $2,600.

Plans by Carmina Wood Design and Sutton Architecture show the $30 million project will also include 12 townhomes with attached garages, arrayed in three clusters of four units each along Dodge. There's also a 3,110-square-foot clubhouse with a community center. About 250 parking spaces are proposed, including a 14-bay garage building.

The property, which stretches 730 feet along Dodge, is zoned as "New Community District-General Commercial," so the project is permitted with site plan approval and permits from the town, Erie County and state. The property is considered an "archeologically sensitive area," but it's not Native American land, nor are there endangered species or wetlands.

If approved, construction is expected to begin in spring 2024, with completion after two years. The project will be funded with bank loans and developer equity.

Earlier versions of the project featured 122 apartments in all, with as many as 18 townhomes, but that was revised downward based on feedback from both town officials and neighbors. "It's been evolving," said Matt Green. "We've been making tweaks and adjusting things as we go."

The deal came together after the Greens, who also control a 1.9-acre parcel at 440 Dodge, approached Arbordale a year ago, Matt Green said. Others were also interested in bidding for the property, but the Greens won out. Meanwhile, Arbordale will relocate to Transit Road, where it has a location next to 84 Lumber, south of the triangular intersection with Millersport Highway.