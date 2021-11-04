 Skip to main content
Amherst's Allied Motion makes $20 million deal
Amherst-based Allied Motion Technologies has acquired ALIO Industries for $20 million.

ALIO, which is based in Colorado, makes precision and specialty controlled motion products.

The $20 million deal consists of $15 million in cash and $5 million in Allied Motion stock.

Matt Glynn

