Amherst Stainless seeks tax breaks for expansion
Amherst Industrial Development Agency

The meeting room shared by the Amherst Industrial Development Agency and the affiliated Amherst Development Corporation, named for former longtime executive director James J. Allen. The IDA's next meeting is Feb. 18.

 Stephen T. Watson/News file photo

An Amherst company that makes stainless-steel coating systems and equipment for baking and food-processing companies is planning a $1.8 million expansion to its factory, with help from the Amherst Industrial Development Agency.

Amherst Stainless Fabricators wants to construct a 14,000-square-foot addition to its operation at 60 John Glenn Drive, south of North French Road. The existing facility has 45,312 square feet of space on 3.7 acres for office administration, production and storage, so this would expand Amherst Stainless' space by more than 30%, to nearly 60,000 square feet.

The company is asking the Amherst IDA for more than $265,000 in tax breaks for the project, which would create five jobs.

The expansion would allow it to expand its production and warehouse space, while increasing efficiency.

Founded in 1938 as an equipment supplier to gas stations called General Oil Equipment, the company produces equipment for food-processing and pharmaceutical companies, particularly for baking industry leaders like Kellogg, Kraft, Cadbury and Quaker Pepsi.

It recently started working with an Arizona company to reduce single-use plastics by applying biodegradable food-safe coatings on bowls and other food packaging.

The company – which already sought town Planning Board approval for the project – is asking the AIDA for help because of rising construction costs. It currently employs 79 full-time and five part-time workers, but expects to add five full-time positions.

The company is seeking $87,500 in sales tax breaks on purchases, $11,250 in mortgage recording tax exemptions and $167,480 in a partial property tax break.

This is the second tax incentive package for an expansion by the company, which previously obtained one in August 2012 for a project that created 37 jobs.

If approved, work on the new expansion would begin in March, with completion by August. The IDA is scheduled to take up the request at its Feb. 18 meeting. 

