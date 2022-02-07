Amherst Stainless seeks tax breaks for expansion

An Amherst company that makes stainless-steel coating systems and equipment for baking and food-processing companies is planning a $1.8 million expansion to its factory, with help from the Amherst Industrial Development Agency.

Amherst Stainless Fabricators wants to construct a 14,000-square-foot addition to its operation at 60 John Glenn Drive, south of North French Road. The existing facility has 45,312 square feet of space on 3.7 acres for office administration, production and storage, so this would expand Amherst Stainless' space by more than 30%, to nearly 60,000 square feet.

The company is asking the Amherst IDA for more than $265,000 in tax breaks for the project, which would create five jobs.

The expansion would allow it to expand its production and warehouse space, while increasing efficiency.

Founded in 1938 as an equipment supplier to gas stations called General Oil Equipment, the company produces equipment for food-processing and pharmaceutical companies, particularly for baking industry leaders like Kellogg, Kraft, Cadbury and Quaker Pepsi.