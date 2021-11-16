Amherst Stainless Fabrication plans expansion in Amherst

An Amherst manufacturer of stainless-steel products wants to expand its manufacturing and warehouse space in response to growth in business demand.
Amherst Stainless Fabrication is seeking to construct a 14,000-square-foot addition to its facility at 60 John Glenn Drive, just south of North French Road.
Its existing facility has 45,312 square feet of space for office administration, production and storage, so this would represent just over 30% growth, to nearly 60,000 square feet.
The Amherst Planning Board will review the proposal on Thursday .
Additionally, Glendale Development's Georgian Townhomes wants to add seven new townhouse buildings – each with four or six units and attached garages – on 3.8 acres of vacant land at 39 and 41 Georgian Lane, in the existing residential community near the intersection of North Forest and Maple roads. That would create 36 new two-bedroom, 2,000-square-foot units, along with a private drive lane and 62 other parking spaces.
Shopping center remake
Also in Amherst, Benderson Development Co. wants the town to rezone 13.94 acres of land at 1501-1551 Niagara Falls Blvd. from "center district" to "deep corridor," to allow for a redevelopment of an existing shopping center on the southeast corner of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Romney Road.
The property currently has a 160,700-square-foot L-shaped building at the rear, a 26,854-square-foot building in front along Romney and a 3,658-square-foot Northwest Bank branch along Niagara Falls Boulevard. It's next to Boulevard Consumer Square, Amherst Development Park and another shopping center.
But the plaza is outdated and no longer meets the needs of national retailers, so Benderson wants to revamp it with new buildings that will fit the current retail industry standards.
Plans call for partially tearing down 90,439 square feet of the larger rear building while constructing 102,087 square feet of space.
Outback Steakhouse would remain in the short section, along with two adjacent tenants and two open spaces, while the redevelopment would create seven store spaces in a perpendicular wing, ranging from 7,087 to 39,135 square feet in size.
If approved by the town Planning Board, work would begin in January and finish in June.