Amherst Stainless Fabrication plans expansion in Amherst

An Amherst manufacturer of stainless-steel products wants to expand its manufacturing and warehouse space in response to growth in business demand.

Amherst Stainless Fabrication is seeking to construct a 14,000-square-foot addition to its facility at 60 John Glenn Drive, just south of North French Road.

Its existing facility has 45,312 square feet of space for office administration, production and storage, so this would represent just over 30% growth, to nearly 60,000 square feet.

The Amherst Planning Board will review the proposal on Thursday .

Additionally, Glendale Development's Georgian Townhomes wants to add seven new townhouse buildings – each with four or six units and attached garages – on 3.8 acres of vacant land at 39 and 41 Georgian Lane, in the existing residential community near the intersection of North Forest and Maple roads. That would create 36 new two-bedroom, 2,000-square-foot units, along with a private drive lane and 62 other parking spaces.

Shopping center remake