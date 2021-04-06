Amherst solar project that seeks 25-year tax break would create two jobs

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The project would create two part-time permanent jobs to operate the facility, with an average salary of $5,000. The project will also involve local sheep grazing to maintain vegetation on the site.

Catalyze indicated that it may not move forward with the project without the tax breaks.

"Without the ability to forecast project taxes and expenses, the likelihood of the project moving forward is greatly diminished," Catalyze said. "The project owner/investor would not make the upfront capital investment and move on to other projects located elsewhere in the state."

The Amherst IDA noted that the project was approved by the Amherst Planning Board and the Amherst Town Board. It would not require additional services, and would generate additional tax revenues, compared to the payments now received on the parcel. The property taxes now are just $1,150 per year.

The agency also noted that the project was found to not have a "significant adverse effect" on the environment, and that "the production of alternative, renewal, green energy is consistent with New York State energy goals and policies.