Amherst seeks rezoning of former Ridge Lea Campus to allow for Costco, another big-box store by Benderson

The pending arrival of Costco in Western New York and the possibility of a second new big-box retail store behind The Boulevard retail complex in Amherst has prompted the Town of Amherst to seek a rezoning of 52 acres of land owned by Benderson Development Co. to accommodate the new projects.

, including parts of the existing Amherst Commerce Center that Benderson previously acquired. That's also the former Ridge Lea Campus of University at Buffalo.

The parcels are owned by Benderson through a trust, but the town said it wants to rezone the area "to accommodate future large box retail development."

The town noted that Benderson has indicated that the sites have been selected for two large box retail buildings, although it did not go into detail aside from saying that the development would total about 277,000 square feet. No site plan or other specifics have been submitted to the town.

However, the current "center mixed-use" zoning doesn't allow for big-box stores.

Benderson spokesman Eric Recoon said one of the stores is Costco. He said the developer is working with another retailer, but couldn't identify it because the deal isn't finalized. Both would be part of the new mix in the Commerce Center complex, which also includes the consolidated offices for KeyBank.

"The proposed zoning change is consistent with market demands for large box retail in proximity to the strong existing retail market contiguous to the premises on the west," the town wrote in the application.

The Planning Board will make a recommendation to the Town Board when it meets Nov. 17. Also up for further review in Amherst:

Dr. Todd Shatkin's proposed Shatkin College of Dentistry at Daemen University, to occupy part of the Philipps Bros. Supply building at 2525 Kensington Ave. Philipps Bros. remains in business, but will lease part of the building to Shatkin.

The Green Organization's planned $45 million project at 3275 and 3325 Millersport Highway, featuring nine buildings with 162 apartments and a clubhouse on 11.2 acres at the southeast corner of Millersport and North French Road, plus 386 parking spaces.

Uniland Development Co.'s proposed $45 million apartment complex at 50 CrossPoint Parkway, in the CrossPoint Business Park, with 200 apartments in a 230,000-square-foot complex on 7.5 acres.

Forbes-Capretto Homes' plan for an eight-lot subdivision at 468 Harding Road.

Regency Builders' proposal for a 19-lot subdivision at 166 Klein Road.

Rezoning of 6.27 acres at 4110-4120 Sheridan Drive, for First Amherst Development Corp.'s planned Sheridan Commons, a four-story medical office building, with more than 140,500 square feet of space available for lease, located behind the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on 8.4 acres next to the Youngmann Highway.

Rezoning of 5.1 acres at 1720, 1740 and 1760 Maple Road, for Paul Bliss's planned $25 million mixed-use development of two four-story buildings with 102 apartments and 7,000 square feet of retail space, and two two-story townhome buildings with 11 units, plus 191 surface and garage parking spaces.