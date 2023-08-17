The Greater Buffalo Gymnastics Center and Four Seasons Child Care may get some new neighbors on North French Road.

The owners of the five-acre property near the Lockport Expressway that includes the two child-oriented businesses now want to add a third building to the site to complement the existing uses.

Torey Hirsch Sr. and Torey Hirsch Jr., along with their TLH Property Management, are proposing to construct a two-story mixed-use building on an acre of land in the front of the site closest to the street, with 6,640 square feet of first-floor retail space and another 3,000 square feet of retail space on the second floor. It would also include a rear owner's or manager's suite on the second floor, with a garage below, as well as 55 surface parking spaces.

The owners are hoping to attract an "upscale bakery or cafe type eatery," as well as additional uses aimed at children, families or health that would "serve the neighborhood and complement existing uses," according to their application to the town.

The site, just west of the highway interchange at North French and east of Campbell Boulevard, is located on the south side of the street, across from the French Landings neighborhood. It abuts the Hindu Cultural Center and the town's North French Soccer Complex. Besides the well-known gymnastics center and daycare, the property also includes a dance school and a high-end automobile storage facility, as well as an underused and isolated house.

The family is asking the town to reclassify the properties – 1635 North French is single-family residential, while the other is "community facilities" – to "commercial/mixed-use" to facilitate the project, according to their application, which is being reviewed by the Amherst Planning Board. Plans also include a new roadway connection between the parking lot of 1635 North French and the driveways of 1639-1641.

Meanwhile, a new inclusive playground may be coming to East Amherst's Dana Heights neighborhood just east of Transit Road, while an Albany-area energy company is hoping to get municipal approval Thursday to put in a new 5-megawatt solar array in the northeast part of the town.

The Town of Amherst wants to construct a new accessible playground in its Dana Heights Park, at 79 Shetland Drive, to replace a dated playground that no longer serves the community's needs.

Working with Wendel Companies and Parkitects, town officials plan to remove the existing playground and install a larger one just southeast of the existing location, in the middle of the site. It would include a new playground surface and equipment, surrounded by a new accessible concrete sidewalk and path, with underground drainage.

The project will be reviewed Thursday by the Amherst Planning Board, which will also consider a site plan application by Troy, N.Y.-based Sol Source Power for a solar farm at 800-850 New Road, east of Hopkins Road and north of Millersport Highway. The proposed project, first introduced earlier this year, would consist of 12,038 solar panels and 48 inverters, occupying 28.77 acres of the larger 51.98-acre property.

Owned by Cimato Enterprises and Anthony Cimato, the property includes 11.511 acres at 800 New and 40.468 acres at 850 New, and would be rezoned as Suburban Agricultural. The project requires a special-use permit and both state and federal wetlands permits.