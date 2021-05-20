Amherst plans improvements to Little League facility

The Town of Amherst is hoping for a home run as it proposes a series of improvements to its youth baseball program.

The town wants to add a new one-story concession and restroom building, an open-sided picnic shelter pavilion and some minor site improvements to the Central Amherst Little League's 7.42-acre facility at 400 Wehrle Drive.

An existing concession and storage building would be demolished and replaced by the new wood-frame building, while a temporary mobile bathroom trailer would be removed. New landscaping and sidewalks are also included, according to plans by Albany-based CHA Consulting Inc.

The building shell would consist of stone veneer and a stone cap at the base, with fiber cement siding and trim above, and an asphalt shingle roof.

The Amherst Planning Board will review the project when it meets on Thursday.

