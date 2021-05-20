Amherst plans improvements to Little League facility

The Town of Amherst is hoping for a home run as it proposes a series of improvements to its youth baseball program.
The town wants to add a new one-story concession and restroom building, an open-sided picnic shelter pavilion and some minor site improvements to the Central Amherst Little League's 7.42-acre facility at 400 Wehrle Drive.
An existing concession and storage building would be demolished and replaced by the new wood-frame building, while a temporary mobile bathroom trailer would be removed. New landscaping and sidewalks are also included, according to plans by Albany-based CHA Consulting Inc.
The building shell would consist of stone veneer and a stone cap at the base, with fiber cement siding and trim above, and an asphalt shingle roof.
The Amherst Planning Board will review the project when it meets on Thursday.
Tags
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Jonathan D. Epstein
News Business Reporter
I've been a business reporter at The Buffalo News since 2004, now covering residential and commercial real estate and development amid WNY's resurgence. I'm an upstate native, proud to call Buffalo my home, and committed to covering it thoroughly.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.