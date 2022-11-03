 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amherst insurance advisory acquired by national brokerage firm

An Amherst-based boutique commercial insurance consulting firm has been acquired by a subsidiary of one of the nation's leading property and casualty insurance brokers, expanding the division's capabilities beyond its core focus on employee benefits.

Alterity Group did not say how much it paid to acquire CIC Group, whose principals – Timothy McMullen, Gina Teresi and Chris O'Donnell – will join Alterity.

Founded in 1976, CIC operates offices in Rochester and New York City, in addition to Amherst, and employs 15 between here and Rochester. It helps clients with insurance reviews, along with workers compensation, construction risk consulting and third-party compliance and monitoring.

