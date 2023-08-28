There is a consequence to not keeping your promises.

The Amherst Industrial Development Agency terminated the remaining property and sales tax breaks it had awarded to Bureau Veritas in 2017, after the consumer products testing company failed to comply with its agreement to keep at least 266 full-time local jobs.

That means the company will not receive another seven years of relief from school property taxes and six years of town and county property taxes, and will lose $29,679 in sales tax breaks.

The Amherst IDA voted on Friday not to seek to recapture more than $762,750 in tax incentives that were previously received by the company, noting that Bureau Veritas did satisfy its obligations for capital spending on construction and equipment, as well as its use of local labor in construction. And, AIDA added, "the company's investment has generated new property taxes" that otherwise would not have been collected without the project.

However, the agency reserved the right to claw back the rest of the subsidies if Bureau Veritas does not meet its new agreement to maintain the Amherst facility at at least 202 employees through the end of 2029.

The company, which agreed to the AIDA's revised terms, has blamed the shortfall of more than 60 jobs on the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the so-called "Great Resignation," which caused it to cut jobs at the start of the pandemic, and then come up short when it was ready to hire again.

The action against Bureau Veritas, which has been brewing since last year, represents a rare rebuke of a company by an industrial development agency.

Companies usually agree to maintain and create a certain number of jobs in the first two years in exchange for tax breaks, and must then hold a minimum employment level for the duration of the incentives.

Fluctuations in job tallies are not unusual – especially in the wake of the pandemic – but IDAs usually try to work with companies first before terminating or even recapturing incentives.

In this case, the AIDA in August 2017 approved a pair of related projects for Bureau Veritas totaling $9.1 million, in which the company would construct a 43,500-square-foot expansion of a building at 100 Northpointe Parkway. The goal was to consolidate multiple operations into a single expanded location, while attracting more work from its French parent company's global network.

The property is owned by Zaepfel Development, which took on the $7 million building project, while Bureau Veritas purchased the equipment involved in the expansion. The testing company was to spend $1.82 million on improvements.

But the pandemic hit its customers hard, particularly those in the retail sector that are handled by the Amherst facility. Revenue fell by almost 15% from 2018 to 2022. That prompted a plunge in the job count, which fell to 203 as of a year ago.

The company worked with the agency, which agreed to a modification in 2021 that reduced the job commitment to 223 retained positions and three new ones. The company tried to introduce new services in an effort to grow employment.

But even that wasn't enough.

"Employment is not likely to return to its pre-pandemic levels given the state of the industry," a memo from IDA staff to its board of directors stated.