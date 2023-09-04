Uniland Development Co. in 2018 successfully argued that a proposed Hampton by Hilton deserved $1.15 million in tax breaks from the Amherst Industrial Development Agency because the “tourism destination” hotel would draw more out-of-town visitors to the Northtown Center ice complex.

In a recent court filing, however, the company stated most of the hotel’s business is connected to the University at Buffalo North Campus.

Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa, for one, noticed this difference.

“It makes me want to provide that statement to the attorney at our IDA and ask if they’re still in compliance with what their IDA agreement was,” Kulpa said in an interview.

Uniland made the observation about the hotel’s customer base in a lawsuit filed in August that contends the Town of Amherst improperly closed a portion of Amherst Manor Drive, where the Hampton Inn is located. The move blocked off the most direct route from the hotel to the UB North Campus via Amherst Manor and Millersport Highway.

Amherst shut down this road section as part of the development of the 716 Health medical complex. Town officials point out that guests going between the hotel and the campus can take an alternate route that’s slightly longer than the original.

Both sides say they’re working out the road-closure issue, and Uniland said it markets the hotel as a tourism destination.

“The Hampton Inn Buffalo-Amherst is the closest hotel in proximity to both UB North Campus and the Northtown Center,” company spokesman Ryan Weisz emailed. “Through athletics and other on-site events, these organizations bring out-of-town visitors to Amherst.”

Uniland was the only developer to respond in 2017 to a request for proposals seeking interest in constructing a hotel on a 3-acre parcel next to the rink complex.

The company said it would build a 105-room, four-story hotel at 1601 Amherst Manor, with the town retaining site ownership and Uniland making lease payments.

By June 2018, however, Uniland said it could not proceed unless the Amherst Industrial Development Agency issued nearly $1.2 million in property, sales and mortgage-recording tax breaks to offset the hotel’s $14.4 million cost.

Under state law, hotels and other retail projects aren’t eligible for tax incentives. However, Uniland argued that the hotel qualified under an exemption for tourist attractions. The company said the hotel, connected to the Northtown Center, would draw more youth and amateur hockey players and their families to Amherst.

The company also touted the hotel’s universal design and accessibility and said USA Hockey had committed to bringing more sled-hockey tournaments to the Northtown Center if the hotel is constructed. Those design elements raised the cost of the hotel, according to Uniland.

The project ran into criticism from some who said Amherst already had enough hotels in the area of Maple and Sweet Home roads and didn’t need to subsidize another one.

The IDA debated the request before approving the tax breaks in July 2018. The only no vote came from Michele Marconi, then the IDA’s vice chair, who argued Uniland hadn’t demonstrated it needed the tax breaks, and the hotel’s location already gave it a competitive advantage.

Uniland broke ground in 2018, and the Hampton Inn opened in July 2020. It was the first hotel in the country certified as universally designed.

Also around this time, the town arranged to sell the hotel property outright to Uniland.

Then, in 2021, town officials approved a plan to sell 15 acres of sports fields, just east of the Northtown Center, to a group of doctors and investors.

UBMD worked with Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. on the $63 million, 163,000-square-foot medical and surgery building, now dubbed 716 Health, which is nearing completion.

Uniland, in its Aug. 14 court filing, said it first noticed in April that the section of Amherst Manor Drive that directly connected to Millersport Highway was closed off. Amherst Manor now ends at a metal barrier marked “Dead End.”

The company stated it later discovered the Town Board had agreed in 2022 to close the road, at the request of the state Department of Transportation, while rezoning the medical complex site.

Uniland argued the road closing “completely eliminated” access to the hotel from Millersport, “effectively extinguishing” any connection to UB.

This hurts the hotel because, the complaint states, “The site’s hospitality use was targeted due to the site’s location in close proximity to the SUNY Campus and the Hampton Inn – Amherst largely services customers associated with the college in some capacity.”

The company contends Amherst did not follow state Highway Law in closing off Amherst Manor Drive by, for example, failing to properly declare the road useless.

“The lawsuit filing is a formality. We expect to reach an amicable resolution,” Weisz said in the email.

Town officials have not yet responded to the lawsuit, but Kulpa reiterated that the town closed the road at the request of the DOT.

Town Attorney Martin Polowy said his office will look into the procedural questions raised in the complaint.

He pointed out that hotel guests who need to get to UB’s North Campus can travel east along a Northtown Center driveway to North Maplemere Road, which now extends north to Millersport. Further, the town may seek to connect Amherst Manor and North Maplemere at another location.

The closed-off section of Amherst Manor is now a grass-covered field. Kulpa said it creates space for people using the adjoining Alix Rice Peace Park Skatepark to spread out.

As for the tax breaks, Kulpa said, in light of Uniland’s declaration about its hotel guests, he wants the Amherst IDA to review whether this complies with the tourism-destination exemption.

“We didn’t go asking for that information,” he said. “But if you’re going to state that in a claim against the municipality, I think we have the right to wonder about the tax abatement you have.”

A hotel primarily serving the UB North Campus, of which Amherst had several already, wouldn’t merit tax breaks, Kulpa said.

David Mingoia, the IDA’s executive director, said it would be “premature” to comment until he reviews Uniland’s court filing.

Weisz, the Uniland spokesman, said he couldn’t immediately provide information on how much of the hotel’s business is connected to UB versus Northtown Center events.

“What I can answer is that, from a marketing standpoint, we actively market the hotel as a tourism destination,” he wrote.