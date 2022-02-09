Amherst dental implant lab owner sets sights on big expansion next door

The owner of a dental implant lab in Amherst wants to put his money where his mouth is, biting off a chunk of neighboring land for an expansion.

Valdemar Blaszak – owner of XL Dent Laboratories at 6599 Main St. – wants to redevelop a nearby former bar and adjoining volleyball court into a two-story office to complement his lab's operations.

XL Dent, which Blaszak has owned since 2005, is a full-service lab that produces ceramic dental implants and upper and lower mouth reconstructions.

Blaszak also owns the recently built lab but is now in the process of acquiring the former Williamsville Bar & Grille property at 6621 Main, as well as the vacant lot next door at 20 Oakwood Drive that held the restaurant's volleyball court.

Plans call for an 8,000- to 9,000-square-foot office building on the site, but the 0.35-acre lot on Oakwood has to be rezoned from residential to general business before the town can review a site plan.