Amherst dental implant lab owner sets sights on big expansion next door
Amherst dental implant lab owner sets sights on big expansion next door

XL Dent Labs office building layout

The layout of a proposed new two-story office building for Valdemar Blaszak's XL Dent Laboratories on Main Street in Amherst.

 Amherst Planning Board

The owner of a dental implant lab in Amherst wants to put his money where his mouth is, biting off a chunk of neighboring land for an expansion.

Valdemar Blaszak – owner of XL Dent Laboratories at 6599 Main St. – wants to redevelop a nearby former bar and adjoining volleyball court into a two-story office to complement his lab's operations.

XL Dent office project site

The site of a proposed new two-story office building for Valdemar Blaszak's XL Dent Laboratories on Main Street in Amherst.

XL Dent, which Blaszak has owned since 2005, is a full-service lab that produces ceramic dental implants and upper and lower mouth reconstructions.

Blaszak also owns the recently built lab but is now in the process of acquiring the former Williamsville Bar & Grille property at 6621 Main, as well as the vacant lot next door at 20 Oakwood Drive that held the restaurant's volleyball court.

Plans call for an 8,000- to 9,000-square-foot office building on the site, but the 0.35-acre lot on Oakwood has to be rezoned from residential to general business before the town can review a site plan.

Barclay Damon attorney Jeffery Palumbo, representing Blaszak, said the proposal "is the catalyst to reactivate a vacant former bar" with a new development along Main that reuses the vacant site, and complies with the town's Comprehensive Plan.

If approved by the Amherst Planning Board, according to the application, construction would take about nine to 12 months.

Blaszak also just bought a 40,000-square-foot warehouse on 10.23 acres at 4401 Walden Ave. in Lancaster, paying $1.58 million to Tile Shoppe Enterprises.

6842-6846 Main renderings

Renderings of the facade of a proposed new apartment complex by developer Paul Bliss at 6842-6846 Main St. in Amherst.

Apartments at Main-Transit

Meanwhile, contractor and developer Paul Bliss, through his MEL Investors, is still seeking to advance his $14 million plan for a mixed-use project on portions of 6842 and 6846 Main, with 64 apartments and 7,500 square feet of retail space.

Plans by Carmina Wood Morris include a four-story mixed-use building on the eastern portion of the site, containing the ground-floor commercial space and 58 apartments. Another two-story building would contain six attached townhouses.

6842-6846 Main townhomes

Renderings of the facade of proposed new townhomes by developer Paul Bliss at 6842-6846 Main St. in Amherst.

The 2.6-acre site is mostly vacant land, and sits behind existing retail developments at the intersection of Main and Transit Road. The project would also include two detached one-story garage buildings with 19 bays, along with 88 surface parking spots.

6842-6846 Main rendering from Transit

Renderings of the long facade of a proposed new apartment complex by developer Paul Bliss at 6842-6846 Main St. in Amherst, as seen from Transit Road.

The project passed environmental review last year, and Bliss is acquiring the land from Rochester-based Flaum Management Co. The project still requires site plan approval, zoning variances and other permits, and Bliss plans to seek a property-tax break from the Amherst Industrial Development Agency.

