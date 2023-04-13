After more than a decade of negotiation, disagreements, twists and turns, the former Westwood Country Club property in Amherst is finally in the hands of the town in preparation for its conversion into a public park.

The Town of Amherst on Wednesday completed its purchase of the 171-acre golf course on Wednesday, paying $7.75 million to Mensch Capital Partners. That's the development group led by Hamister Group's Dan Hamister that has owned the land at the corner of Sheridan Drive and North Forest Road since 2012, and which at one point had planned to redevelop the site into apartments, retail space and other commercial projects.

The closing paves the way for creation of a long-touted park on the site, with an arts and cultural center for MusicalFare Theatre, a renovated clubhouse and walking and bike paths. It completes a transaction that was agreed to in early November, after the Town Board and Supervisor Brian Kulpa dropped a previous plan to let Mensch clean up any toxins first and develop the park before the town bought it.

Instead, the town bought the property "as is" in a straightforward transaction, and will now lead the cleanup, park development and construction of recreational and cultural amenities.

The sale closes a saga that began in 2012, when Mensch – initially led by Andrew Shaevel and also consisting of former Hamister Group CEO Mark Hamister and Paul Ciminelli of Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. – bought the country club from its members for $2.5 million. The club had been in decline for years, but the development team saw an opportunity to transform the prominent site into something much bigger.

The group kept the club open for the first couple of years while they formulated their plans, and then proposed housing for 1,700 people and other uses.

Instead, they quickly ran into vehement and vocal opposition from neighbors on all sides of the property, who feared the potential impacts on their homes and families from increased traffic and other factors. They mobilized support, posted lawn signs everywhere and packed public meetings to criticize the plan, suggesting the project would swamp the roads and sewer system in their neighborhoods. And they demanded that the town reject it.