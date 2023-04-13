After more than a decade of negotiation, disagreements, twists and turns, the former Westwood Country Club property in Amherst is finally in the hands of the town in preparation for its conversion into a public park.

The Town of Amherst completed its purchase of the 171-acre golf course on Wednesday, paying $7.75 million to Mensch Capital Partners.

The development group has owned the land at the corner of Sheridan Drive and North Forest Road since 2012 and at one point had planned to redevelop the site into apartments, retail space and other commercial projects.

The closing paves the way for creation of a long-touted Amherst Central Park on the site, with a new arts and cultural center for MusicalFare Theatre, a renovated clubhouse, recreational spaces and walking and bike paths.

It completes a transaction approved in early November, after the Town Board and Supervisor Brian Kulpa dropped a previous plan to let Mensch clean up any toxins and develop the park first.

Instead, the town bought the property "as is" in a straightforward deal, and will now lead the cleanup, park development and construction of recreational and cultural amenities.

The closing is a milestone that lets the town move forward with engineering and design work this year and construction on the park’s first elements in 2024, Kulpa said Thursday.

“Now we’ve got a lot of work in front of us,” he said.

The former club is bounded by Sheridan Drive to the south, Maple Road to the north, Frankhauser Road and Fairways Boulevard to the west and North Forest Road and Ellicott Creek to the east.

The sale closes a saga that began in 2012, when Mensch – initially led by Andrew J. Shaevel and consisting of former Hamister Group CEO Mark E. Hamister, Priam Enterprises’ Paul J. Kolkmeyer and Paul F. Ciminelli of Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. – bought the country club from its members for $2.5 million.

The club had been in decline for years, but the development team saw an opportunity to transform the prominent site.

The group kept the club open for a couple of years while they formulated their plans, but first pitched the idea of swapping the golf course for the town's Audubon Golf Course across the street.

That idea went nowhere with the town, which didn't consider it a fair swap, even after the developers offered to kick in an extra $2 million.

So Mensch then unveiled a $238 million development proposal that featured housing for up to 1,700 people, along with a 130-room hotel and 200,000 square feet of office space, plus parkland, ponds and trails.

But they quickly ran into opposition from neighbors on all sides of the property.

They mobilized support, posted lawn signs and packed public meetings to criticize the plan, suggesting the project would swamp the roads and sewer system in their neighborhoods. They also cited loss of greenspace and incompatibility with the town's comprehensive plan.

Meanwhile, evidence of Native American artifacts were found at the site, as were traces of arsenic, mercury, lead and zinc from decades of spraying the golf course.

The pressure led town officials to inquire about purchasing part or all of the site.

But then Mensch filed for a rezoning of 147 acres of the site in 2016, seeking to move its development plan along, while also incorporating a fire station and more parkland to the plan, now valued at $250 million. The town Planning Board started its environmental review, but the Town Board took over, speeding up the process and scheduling its own hearing.

Mensch sued, seeking to stop the accelerated review.

Then Kulpa took over as town supervisor in 2018 and unveiled a vision for a destination "Amherst Central Park," including Westwood and the adjoining Audubon Golf Course and Northtown Center rink complex.

He re-engaged Mensch in discussions, and got the investor group to put its plans – and the lawsuit – on hold while the two sides worked toward a solution.

By January 2019, the town and Mensch had largely agreed to shift nearly all the development off Westwood and closer to the Northtown Center.

Two years later, the parties struck a tentative deal to swap the 171-acre Westwood site for 38 acres of town land that included three holes at Audubon and a swath of softball diamonds. The town offered $45,000 per acre for the land at Westwood and Mensch offered $221,000 per acre for the town property.

But by late 2021, Kulpa and Dan Hamister – who replaced his father as Mensch's managing partner following Mark Hamister's death that year – had agreed to a streamlined sale without any land swaps.

Under that deal, Mensch would have cleaned Westwood of residue from pesticides and other chemicals, through the state Brownfield Cleanup Program, and developed the park.

Instead, the town will take over this work.

Engineering and design work should take nearly all of 2023, Kulpa said. Construction should begin in spring 2024 on at least some of the initial park components in the property’s southeast corner.

These include an ice ribbon, winter market venue, splash pad, accessible playground, the MusicalFare building and renovations to the clubhouse. The town has received a combined $3.4 million in Erie County and State Assembly grants to pay for some of this work.

Kulpa said he didn’t know how much the park will end up costing the town, above and beyond grants and lease payments, but he wouldn’t be surprised if Amherst’s initial capital commitment is $5 million or $6 million.

Kulpa said the first elements should open by early 2025 and work to shape the rest of the park should continue in stages over the years.

Even though the town has taken possession of the park it will remain closed to the public, Kulpa said, through the initial construction period.

For that reason, he said, the fence warning that the site is a “brownfield” also will remain wrapped around the property.

Northtown Automotive Group leases parking spaces on the site and Kulpa said the town will honor the agreement and put revenue from the lease into the property. He also said MusicalFare lease payments will offset the cost of the theater building.

Even the latest plans for redeveloping the site have sparked bitter criticism.

Golfers have urged the town to maintain it as a golf course and taxpayers have blasted the purchase price as too high. The property is assessed at $1 million, or a full-market value of $1.35 million.

Kulpa said he hopes the short-term controversies eventually give way to a recognition of the park’s long-term value.

“This is not about the next two years. It's not about the next three years. It's not even about the next decade,” he said. “This is about establishing the space, a public place, that is going to be a 200-year legacy. This is about creating an opportunity for Amherst to always have this space at its core.”