Get ready, Western New York. The proposed new Costco Wholesale store in Amherst is a done deal.

Benderson Development Co. won final approval Thursday night from the Amherst Planning Board for a complete overhaul of its Amherst Commerce Center, bringing not only the region's first Costco store, but also a new Dick's House of Sports that will replace the existing Dick's Sporting Goods nearby.

It will also include the renovated KeyBank offices, as well as a large new warehouse and office facility for the Benderson-owned Delta Sonic car wash company. And it will create more than 1,800 parking spaces, a new road and driveways, new intersections with traffic signals and new driving lanes on North Bailey Avenue.

The vote marks the culmination of a process that has been in the works for two years. It also fulfills the hopes of many Costco fans, who have clamored for the retail giant to come to Western New York, and were energized to learn about the project in 2022.

It has also raised concerns from nearby residents, who worry about the increased traffic in the already busy commercial corridor.

The extensive site sits along 1,900 feet of North Bailey to the west, and 793 feet of Meyer Road to the south, with the Youngmann Expressway bordering on the east. It is across Bailey from Benderson's Boulevard Consumer Square and other retail plazas.

Benderson, which has owned the 61.82-acre business park since 2015, plans to demolish 14 of the 17 buildings, leaving only the 92,150-square-foot KeyBank office building and two small 20,000-square-foot warehouses that have been on the property for a long time. One is the soap-mixing facility for Delta Sonic.

Effectively, the developer is tearing down 350,000 square feet of space out of the 480,000 square feet that now exists. In its place, it would construct only three new buildings, but all are large. The result would be a net addition of 66,000 square feet, "so it's actually a much smaller increase than you might think," Benderson executive James Boglioli said.

The site would be divided into four pieces for each of the projects:

• An 8.2-acre site in the north, with a 120,000-square-foot Dick's and 349 parking spaces in front. It would include an 18,516-square-foot outdoor sports field and facility that is fenced and enclosed.

• A 17.61-acre property just to the south, for the 167,000-square-foot Costco store. It would include a gas facility, with 16 pumps and 32 fueling positions, as well as 774 parking spaces in three lots. But it would be accessed internally on the site, with cars entering at one of two traffic signals on either side, instead of directly to the store.

• The KeyBank building, with 534 parking spaces in two lots. An additional "land-banked" greenspace would be set aside for potentially another 94 parking spaces that would not be constructed now, but could be added later if the employee count grows.

• A new 109,500-square-foot warehouse building for Delta Sonic, including a 1,500-square-foot addition to the soap-making facility. The building would also have 163 parking spaces around the building, with another 155 "land-banked" in greenspace and fields for the future. "If we don't need them, we will never put them in," Boglioli said.

To assuage concerns from residential neighbors on Meyer Road, just south of Delta Sonic, Benderson agreed to a greenspace buffer of at least 82 feet between the warehouse parking and the homes. As part of that, the developer will install a 4-foot berm with a 6-foot solid-wood fence on top, to be located 50 feet north of the property line within the buffer. And it will add dense landscaping on the berm, while filling in gaps in the greenspace to the south.

The berm, fence and landscaping will be put in before Benderson gets a building permit for the warehouse, to reduce the impact during construction. And there will be no windows on the south side of the Delta Sonic building facing neighbors.

Finally, Benderson will address traffic concerns by adding a new driveway and light signal across from the Best Buy store at Boulevard Consumer Square, a right-turn-only driveway in front of Dick's to the north, and a new signal at Romney Road, which will be bent to create a four-way intersection to the south. And it will add driving and turn lanes on Bailey, as well as a new road that will curve through the site from North Bailey to Meyer.