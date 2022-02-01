 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amherst Alarm acquires Buffalo Alarm's accounts
Amherst Alarm has acquired Buffalo Alarm's residential and commercial security accounts.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Amherst Alarm has more than 70 employees and operates out of its new headquarters at 2361 Wehrle Drive in Amherst.

Amherst Alarm monitors more than 30,000 systems, including Buffalo Alarm's 1,800 accounts, said Tim Creenan, owner and CEO of Amherst Alarm.

"The principals of Buffalo Alarm and I have worked together for many years, as we have provided alarm monitoring services to their customers as Buffalo Alarm was a wholesale monitoring client of Amherst Alarm," Creenan said.

Buffalo Alarm, owned by the Adolf family, was founded in 1978. All eight of its employees were offered positions with Amherst Alarm.

