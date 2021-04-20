American Axle to compensate state for cleanup of ex-forge site

American Axle & Manufacturing will compensate the state for the cost of cleaning up the site of a former forge in the Town of Tonawanda, under a $4 million agreement.
The state Attorney General's office and the Department of Environmental Conservation said the agreement "resolves years of hazardous waste disposal and oil spill contamination" at the Kenmore Avenue property.
"Too many of New York’s communities still struggle with pollution resulting from a legacy of environmental abuse, neglect and injustice,” said Attorney General Letitia James in a statement. “Through our action here, we are recouping $4 million, which will be essential to eliminating a long-standing site of contamination in the heart of the greater Buffalo community."
General Motors opened the forge in 1954, behind its Tonawanda engine plant. American Axle, a maker of auto parts, acquired the forge in 1994 and operated it until 2008.
The Attorney General's office said an investigation uncovered evidence that GM and American Axle "mishandled hazardous wastes and allowed spilled chemicals to leak into the ground through cracks in concrete floors" at the forge.
The Attorney General's Office said over the years, sampling investigations of soil, groundwater, sediment and surface water at the site have found the presence of asbestos, petroleum in soils, and hazardous substances at and around the site.
"Some of this contamination was found at levels exceeding state cleanup standards designed to protect public health and the environment," the Attorney General's office said.
American Axle sold the property in 2008 to Lewis Bros., a scrapping company, which later began dismantling the facility. State officials claim that when American Axle was having equipment removed at that time, Lewis Bros. caused petroleum contamination and a PCB oil spill. Four buildings remain standing on the site.
American Axle has agreed to pay $3.6 million to the DEC's Hazardous Waste Remedial Fund. An additional $425,000 from the company will be deposited in the state's Environmental Protection and Spill Compensation Fund. And American Axle has agreed to pay $25,000 for damages to natural resources, which will be deposited in the DEC’s Natural Resources Damages Fund.
DEC staff members are in discussions with the Environmental Protection Agency on design issues, and officials expect the cleanup to start in summer 2022.
American Axle once had three facilities in the Buffalo Niagara region, but no longer has operations here.
Matt Glynn