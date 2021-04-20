American Axle to compensate state for cleanup of ex-forge site

The Attorney General's Office said over the years, sampling investigations of soil, groundwater, sediment and surface water at the site have found the presence of asbestos, petroleum in soils, and hazardous substances at and around the site.

"Some of this contamination was found at levels exceeding state cleanup standards designed to protect public health and the environment," the Attorney General's office said.

American Axle sold the property in 2008 to Lewis Bros., a scrapping company, which later began dismantling the facility. State officials claim that when American Axle was having equipment removed at that time, Lewis Bros. caused petroleum contamination and a PCB oil spill. Four buildings remain standing on the site.

American Axle has agreed to pay $3.6 million to the DEC's Hazardous Waste Remedial Fund. An additional $425,000 from the company will be deposited in the state's Environmental Protection and Spill Compensation Fund. And American Axle has agreed to pay $25,000 for damages to natural resources, which will be deposited in the DEC’s Natural Resources Damages Fund.

DEC staff members are in discussions with the Environmental Protection Agency on design issues, and officials expect the cleanup to start in summer 2022.

American Axle once had three facilities in the Buffalo Niagara region, but no longer has operations here.

Matt Glynn

