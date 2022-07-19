Amazon wins final go-ahead from Town of Niagara to build $550 million facility

What a difference eight miles and a county line can make.

Two years after pulling the plug on a massive warehouse and distribution center on Grand Island because of fervent community opposition, Amazon.com found a much different reception in Niagara County, where leaders in the Town of Niagara not only welcomed the e-commerce giant but invited it in.

To be sure, Amazon still faced neighborhood pushback over traffic, noise, pollution and other concerns – just as it did in Erie County. And it still had to make concessions and invest extra money as a result. Amazon representatives did not speak during the meeting, and would not comment afterward.

But the town and the county weren't about to let this fish get away. And on Tuesday night, they all but sealed the deal, as the Town Board unanimously gave final approval to the e-commerce retailing giant's plan to build a $550 million facility on land adjacent to the Niagara Falls International Airport and the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.

"I get the reasons why people living in the vicinity of this project would be against it, but this body and this county need to look out for the greater good," said Niagara County Legislator Christopher Voccio. "This project will have an impact on all of Niagara County and probably the entire region."

The vote clears the way for the $550 million project to proceed, pending a green light from the Seattle-based company's board of directors to go ahead with the investment. The proposal already received zoning variances, site plan approval and environmental approval.

The company is still awaiting a decision by the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency to grant $124 million in tax breaks for the project, with a vote expected next month, but that's expected to be approved based on comments by agency board members earlier this month.

Residents still gave the board an earful before the vote, criticizing Amazon as bad for the community, and questioning the company’s job and investment promises. Those living on Packard Road in particular – along the edge of the site – remained particularly angry at the board and Amazon.

"It’s obvious that all of you sitting up here have no regard for the people on Packard Road at all whatsoever. You're forcing me to put my house up for sale, pick up my life and start all over again," said Robert Taylor, who said he built his own home on Packard nearly 30 years ago. "You really don’t care, because it’s all about the tax money. It’s just a shame that you can stamp your name to something that’s going to be so detrimental to the town down the road."

Board members sought unsuccessfully to placate residents. "We understand there’s obviously some concerns with this project," said Councilman Richard A. Sirianni. "Every one of us has lost sleep about how do we help the people on Packard Road."

But Supervisor Lee Wallace readily acknowledged the importance of finances in the town's considerations. The town does not raise enough money with its current property taxes to cover its spending, so it has to take money out of its fund balance each year.

And the pending closing of a landfill – and the end of a host agreement that generates $200,000 annually – only adds to the problem, he added.

But the Amazon project would generate $800,000 to $1 million in additional tax revenue – a 35% increase over the town's current collection. The town is also negotiating a community benefits agreement with Amazon, which would cover infrastructure improvements and the impact of the project on police, fire and other public resources, as well as potential philanthropic support in the community.

"We have to make decisions based on what we think is right for our entire community," Wallace said. "We do have heartburn and concern for folks who live there, and we will stay on top of this and make sure things are done right moving forward. But we have to look at the overall impact of what this will do."