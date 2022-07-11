Amazon seeks more than $124M in property tax breaks for Niagara warehouse project

Amazon is seeking more than $124 million in tax breaks from Niagara County to support a massive distribution facility in the Town of Niagara, the anticipated cost of which now exceeds $450 million.

The Seattle-based company and its developer, Atlanta-based JB2 Partners, are asking the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency to approve more than $124 million in sales, mortgage recording and property tax breaks. The agency will take up the application on Wednesday morning, and will set a public hearing before voting on the request later this summer.

Amazon has filed plans to construct a new 3.08-million-square-foot distribution facility and hub on a portion of 216 acres of land adjacent to the Niagara Falls International Airport and Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.

The proposed five-story "e-commerce storage and distribution facility" would employ more than 1,000 people working in two shifts 24 hours a day – but no more than 1,800 at any one time, according to the site plan application previously submitted to the town, and now under review for potential final approval later this month.

The long-awaited project – virtually identical to what Amazon previously proposed for Grand Island, but with a 50% higher cost estimate because of soaring material and supply costs – would represent the biggest private-sector investment ever in the town of Niagara, and likely the largest in the county since the Niagara Power Project in the 1950s. It also would make Amazon one of the county's biggest employers.

Some local residents have said the project will generate too much additional traffic, safety and environmental concerns, in an area that is already heavily congested, primarily with a busy retail corridor dominated by the Fashion Outlets at Niagara Falls, as well as multiple commercial and industrial operations focused around the airports.