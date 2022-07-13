Amazon project gets warm reception from NCIDA over tax break request

Amazon.com's plans for a $550 million e-commerce distribution facility in the Town of Niagara – and its request for $124 million in tax breaks – got a warm reception Wednesday from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency.

"This is a generational project, and at this point, we need it," said NCIDA board member and former Niagara County Legislature Chairman William Ross. "We haven’t had many generational projects like this in Niagara in a while."

While the IDA won't vote until its next meeting in August, the approval of more than $124 million in tax breaks seems likely, despite criticism expressed previously by area residents about the project's impact on traffic and other concerns.

"It'd be a great project for Niagara County. The benefits that will come from it, we've never seen anything like that. It's billions of dollars in improvements for us," said NCIDA Chairman Mark Onesi.

Amazon and the developer, Atlanta-based JB2 Partners, are proposing to construct a 3.08-million-square-foot "first-mile" hub for Amazon at 8995 Lockport Road, using about half of a 216-acre site near the airport that is already zoned for heavy industry, is certified as "shovel-ready" by the state and was promoted to Amazon by the town.

The fulfillment center – where products would be stored and sent out for the initial stage of delivery to customers – would be one of the company's newest and most advanced, with more than $100 million in robotic material handling equipment, in addition to the $450 million construction cost. It would employ more than 1,000 full-time workers – about 50 managers and 950 warehouse employees – with an average annual salary of more than $32,000.

It would primarily serve customers on the East Coast, although it could also handle certain products for the entire country.

Construction would take about two years, although JB2's John Bancroft said the timetable could be affected by supply chain issues with building materials. A similar facility opened in May in Clay, outside Syracuse, and another is under construction in suburban Rochester.

As with a prior failed effort to build on Grand Island, much of the local resistance has centered around traffic concerns caused by the mammoth project.

Amazon plans to spend $5 million on road and sewer infrastructure around the site, with improvements to seven intersections out of 16 that were studied. The Lockport and Packard roads intersection will be widened, with a new traffic signal.

Kimberly Nason, the project's real estate attorney from the Buffalo law firm Phillips Lytle, said Amazon's traffic consultant had evaluated several major roads and intersections when the company first sought approvals in February, but reviewed more intersections based on feedback since then, and also looked at the Air Reserve Station entrances and considered the impact of weekend drills as well.

In response, she said, the developer proposed further mitigation to address comments and concerns, including new turning lanes and lights in several places. Truck traffic will also be managed, with two primary routes. And the state Department of Transportation has backed the additional steps as sufficient for the traffic, she added.

Nason said Amazon and JB2 also have been in contact with air base officials, and have addressed their concerns. Amazon has received clearance about height, lighting and other factors from the Federal Aviation Administration and the Department of Defense, and Nason said base officials are supportive of the project.

The project still needs final site plan approval from the Town Board, and Amazon's board must also greenlight the expense, which officials expect by year-end.