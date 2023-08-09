More than a year after winning town approvals and county tax breaks, Amazon's mega-warehouse project in the Town of Niagara may finally be moving forward.

The Seattle-based company confirmed Wednesday that it has purchased the sprawling property where it plans to construct its $550 million regional distribution center. That was considered a major holdup in starting the project, which is expected to bring more than 1,000 jobs to the site.

"We feel fairly confident that it’s moving forward," said Mark Gabriele, counsel for the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency, which had granted $123 million in tax breaks for the project last August and approved a six-month extension on Wednesday. "They own the property now. We haven't had much contact with them, but we anticipate this project moving forward."

Amazon did not say how much it paid for the 217 acres of vacant land along Lockport, Packard and Tuscarora roads, adjacent to the Niagara Falls International Airport and Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. But the late July purchase of the site at 8995 Lockport Road from a New York City-based investment group headed by Morris Fateha at least clears the way for construction to begin.

That would represent a big relief to county leaders and economic development officials. Similar facilities have opened or are in process in Rochester, Syracuse and Wilmington, Del., among other places.

But the future of the Niagara project had been in doubt after Amazon began pulling back on its aggressive years-long expansion last year because it had overbuilt its capacity and needed to reduce costs. A much smaller last-mile facility in Hamburg is still empty.

Amazon spokesman Steve Kelly said the Niagara project is still in the planning stage, and could not give an update on when it would start.

"This extension is administrative in nature, and the status of the project remains the same," he said. "We are grateful for the support of the town and the Niagara County IDA, and we will continue to work closely with all stakeholders as plans progress.”

Amazon and its developer, Atlanta-based JB2 Partners, plan to construct a 3.08-million-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility on part of the northern 111 acres of the vast site. The site has been designated as "shovel-ready" since 2012.

Located on the south side of Lockport and Packard roads, it's also bounded by Haseley Drive and Tuscarora Road, as well as the airports to the east and south. The former Niagara Drag Strip – closed since 1974 – cuts across the southern portion of the site, but very little remains from that operation.

The property had been acquired by Fateha's company in June 2021, for $2.4 million. About 150 acres of the site are currently used for growing corn, while the property also includes shrubs, fields, woodlands, ditches and wetlands.

The Amazon.com Services operation would function as a first-mile fulfillment center to receive bulk shipments of products from vendors, suppliers and sellers, and then package them for the first leg of delivery. The proposed five-story building would consist of a 650,000-square-foot ground level and four additional floors of 606,750 square feet each.

The first floor of the concrete-and-steel building would contain a rectangular warehouse of 580,000 square feet, aligned to match the footprint of the upper floors, with material handling and sorting equipment. The perimeter of the ground level would feature offices, a staging area, a receiving area and a shipping area.

Each of the upper floors will be mostly occupied by about 450,000 square feet of consumer products storage area surrounded by a fence, with employees located in the remaining space around the perimeter of each floor between the fence and the walls.

The facility also would include 55 loading docks, while the exterior parking area along the west, south and east sides of the building would include 469 parking spaces for trailers, 1,755 spaces for cars and 16 for motorcycles.

The project was approved by the town a year ago, and the IDA backed a package of sales, mortgage-recording and property tax breaks. Construction is expected to take 18 to 24 months. In all, the operation would eventually employ more than 1,000, working in two shifts 24 hours per day, and earning an average salary of $18 per hour.