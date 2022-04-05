Amazon mega-project gets better reception in Niagara despite concerns about traffic

What a difference a few miles makes.

After being largely driven out of town by hostility in Grand Island, e-commerce giant Amazon brought its $300 million proposal for a massive distribution warehouse to the Town of Niagara, where it seemed to find a more amenable reception from local residents Tuesday night.

About 70 people packed into a town courtroom for a Planning Board meeting and public hearing, where Amazon representatives and their consultants presented detailed plans for their five-story warehouse project.

But only nine people spoke out about the enormous development – mostly from the immediate area around the site near the Niagara Falls International Airport. And most of their objections were also tempered by expressions of support for the jobs and investment that the project would bring – which were echoed by nine construction trades unions that would benefit from the work.

“The economic impacts of this project could be huge if we do it effectively,” a Niagara Falls woman wrote in a letter that was read aloud by Planning Board Chairwoman Barbara Hathaway.

Amazon and its new developer, Atlanta-based JB2 Partners, are proposing to construct a 3.08-million-square-foot facility at 8995 Lockport Road, using 216 acres of land adjacent to the Niagara Falls International Airport and Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. The property is also bounded by Lockport, Packard and Tuscarora roads, and Haseley Drive, with the former Niagara Drag Strip cutting across the southern portion of the land.

The five-story "e-commerce storage and distribution facility" would employ more than 1,000 people working in two shifts 24 hours a day – but no more than 1,800 at any one time, according to the application submitted to the town. The facility would include 55 loading docks, along with 469 parking spaces for trailers, 1,755 spaces for cars and 16 for motorcycles. And Amazon would plant 900 trees and 400 shrubs, with landscaped berms shielding neighbors.

Maura Kennedy, economic development manager for Amazon, said the facility would operate as a "first-mile" fulfillment center, receiving bulk shipments of products from vendors, suppliers and sellers, and then packaging them for the initial leg of their delivery to consumers, but not necessarily locally. She said employees would earn an average of $18 an hour, plus benefits, including a new program to help employees pay for higher education.

"This is going to be one of our largest and most sophisticated facilities in the network," she said. "We're also making sure we mitigate any sort of negative things regarding traffic or noise pollution."

To be sure, though, traffic was still a major concern for residents, as it was on Grand Island. Speakers worried about the added volume of cars on Packard, Lockport and Tuscarora roads, and questioned the validity of an independent traffic study by Rochester-based engineering firm SRF Associates, which Amazon commissioned and submitted as part of the standard municipal review process.

Residents challenged the results of that report, suggesting that it far understated the number of vehicles that would be coming in and out of the site, and their impact on the surrounding roads. And they criticized the study's fall and winter timeframe, suggesting it didn't adequately take into account the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic or the increased traffic during spring and summer.

“The traffic study is undoubtedly flawed,” Tom Weber of Packard Road said to the Amazon representatives. “I like you guys. I think you’re great and you should come. But I’ve got neighbors and they’ve got kids out on the street.”

People also voiced concern about a decline in property values. "I would appreciate it, if this plan does go through, that I would be reassessed. I'm not going to be at the same tax level. Maybe I should be exempt," said John Kvamme of Lockport Road, who lives across the street from the project site and referred to Amazon's proposed landscaping as "my front porch."

But only the first two speakers roundly denounced the proposal as harmful to neighbors and children who live nearby.

“Would you build your house across the street from this?” asked Gina Pasquantino of Juron Drive, who had purchased property on Packard, as she directed her questions to both Planning Board members and Amazon representatives. “I don’t care how big your berm is. I don’t care if you put daisies on it. These are our homes. I don’t think anybody ever thought about that.”

Another speaker suggested that the number of trucks coming to the site daily would be significantly higher than the 500 that Amazon projected – as many as 800 at night. And he attacked the Planning Board members and town leaders for accepting the project and trusting the Amazon-funded traffic study.

“You’re supposed to represent the town. You’re not doing that right now. You talk about this traffic study. It’s a joke,” he said to the Planning Board. “People live here. Think about the property owners. You don’t understand the effect this is going to have on this area."

Other residents – while still critical of the potential traffic – sought solutions, calling instead for Amazon and its development team to consider additional changes to the roads and restrictions on traffic flow into and out of the facility to mitigate the impact.

“This needs to happen for our town,” said Lloyd Haseley, who suggested constructing a bypass over Military Road to provide a more direct link between Amazon and the Thruway, without affecting other streets. “You have to look at the good for everybody. Let’s make this work.”

Amazon representatives noted that the site is largely vacant, is already zoned for heavy industry, and was pre-approved as part of the state’s “shovel-ready” designation a decade ago when another project was proposed for the property. Indeed, it’s been targeted for redevelopment, and the town actively solicited Amazon to consider it.

“What drew JB2 and Amazon to this site, was the significant amount of work done on this site to evaluate it for development,” said Kimberly R. Nason of Phillips Lytle LLP, the project attorney. “We’ll be able to respond to any concerns. This project is undergoing a very thorough review. The goal of this is to provide all the stakeholders with information about what this project is.”

Amazon and JB2 are seeking site plan approval, consolidation of four lots into one, and three zoning variances. The board tabled the proposal until it could get more information and feedback from other municipal departments and government agencies, but also asked Amazon to look at options to alleviate traffic concerns.

