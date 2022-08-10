Amazon gets more than $123 million in tax breaks for Niagara County warehouse

Amazon.com's proposed mega-warehouse project in the Town of Niagara received a lucrative package of tax breaks on Wednesday, saving the company more than $123 million in taxes and clearing the way for the $550 million construction project to begin.

With just a minute of introduction that referred to a public hearing last week, and then a roll-call vote, the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency unanimously approved the company's request for $26 million in sales tax breaks through 2026 and $3.55 million in savings on mortgage recording taxes, plus a 15-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes on the property that will save Amazon $94 million.

. The property tax benefit calls for payments of just 10% of regular taxes for the first six years, and then rising by 10 percentage points per year until reaching full payment of $9.53 million annually.

That vote comes a few weeks after the Niagara Town Board unanimously approved the development in late July after a monthslong review process. Together, the decisions represent the last government actions that were needed, aside from building permits.

Both votes – after multiple public hearings – came despite objections from some neighbors worried about the impact of traffic, congestion and other factors on them – and criticism from labor advocates and Amazon skeptics who say the company doesn't pay well, treats its workers poorly, and destroys small businesses through competition.

The NCIDA held a public hearing last week, with 14 speakers – some of whom had spoken at town hearings and many of whom opposed the Amazon project and granting of tax breaks. Two community members also attended the board meeting on Wednesday, identifying themselves as opponents, but did not speak.

NCIDA Chairman Mark Onesi said after the meeting that their concerns "were all taken into consideration," but explained that the agency and municipal leaders have to look at the larger picture for the overall community, not just a narrow segment of the population or geographic area.

"A lot of that was individuals making comments that are personal," Onesi said. "What’s good for the county may not be good for individuals, but it’s good for the town and county."