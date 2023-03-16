Two years after receiving tax breaks for a new last-mile warehouse in the Town of Hamburg, Amazon.com still has not occupied the 181,500-square-foot facility on Bayview Road.

But that's apparently about to change, according to the Hamburg Industrial Development Agency's director.

HIDA Executive Director Sean Doyle said Wednesday that Amazon is "moving forward" and will begin doing interior work very soon as it prepares to move late this year into the $47.2 million facility, which was built more than a year ago..

"I would imagine they could wrap up fairly quickly," Doyle said.

Workers spent 11 months constructing the core of the building on 57.914 acres at the intersection of Bayview and Lakeshore roads. But Amazon didn't finish buying everything it needed and did not complete the fit-out of the facility because of disruptions in the supply chain for the robotic technology that Amazon uses, Doyle said.

As a result, it also hasn't staffed up or opened for business since construction wrapped up a year ago.

That had generated significant scrutiny, since the Hamburg IDA approved a package of $6.85 million in sales, mortgage recording and property tax breaks for the project in February 2021. In exchange, the company pledged to employ at least 100 workers within two years of completion – 50 full-time employees and 50 part-timers, or 75 full-time equivalents – but it has not yet begun to hire.

Most of those tax breaks went toward the construction of the building – which was completed. So Amazon and its developer have met the construction spending and employment goals, generating about $13 million in wages for construction jobs, with 84,000 hours of local labor.

They also earned sales-tax exemptions of more than $1.3 million for the purchase of equipment and materials. Amazon has until March 2024 to meet the employment goal.

That hiring now is poised to begin, starting with installation of the racking, shelving, conveyor belts, technology and other equipment, Doyle said.

He said the company has signed a contract with Burgio & Campofelice – which constructed the building – to handle the interior work, and has met with the town building department to start the permits process.

The goal is to be staffed and operational in time for the 2023 holiday season, he added.

"The delivery station in Hamburg remains in our plans and we’re in the early stages of building our hiring and leadership team," said Amazon spokesman Marc Heintzman. "Once open, our delivery stations typically employ upwards of 100 people. While we don’t have a specific launch date to share right now, we look forward to bringing more jobs to the region."

In the meantime, the Hamburg IDA on Wednesday granted the company a six-month extension of the sales tax breaks, until Sept. 22.

The company last year had planned to seek two more years of sales tax breaks, but decided to wait until it was ready to move in.

Amazon also received approval from the Town of Niagara and over $123 million in tax breaks from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency for a $550 million project on Lockport Road, with 3.1 million square feet of space on 216 acres adjacent to the Niagara Falls International Airport and Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.

Construction has not yet begun, and Heintzman said there's been no change.

"While additional steps remain, we are grateful for the support of the town and the Niagara County IDA, and we will continue to work closely with all stakeholders as plans progress," he said.