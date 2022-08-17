 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story

Amazon delays tax break request in Hamburg until it's ready to occupy vacant building

  • Updated
  • 0
Amazon warehouse

An Amazon.com warehouse.
Amazon.com is delaying its request for a two-year extension on its sales-tax breaks for its new facility in Hamburg until it is ready to occupy the completed but vacant building.

But the head of the Hamburg Industrial Development Agency acknowledged Wednesday that it is not a certainty that Amazon will move in as the company re-evaluates its real estate needs.

"There is potential risk here," said Sean Doyle, the IDA's executive director, citing his conversations with company officials. "The intent of Amazon is to support this community. They want to maintain this operation and support this community, but they’re re-evaluating their capital stack, and where they deploy their capital assets."

"At this point, Hamburg may be in question," Doyle said.

The company initially asked for two more years of sales tax exemptions so it can purchase additional equipment and machinery to build out the interior of the warehouse. But Doyle said the company decided not to pursue that right now, which means additional purchases would not receive sales tax incentives, since their previous sales tax break has expired.

But future purchases might – if Amazon returns to the IDA and asks for further subsidies.

"When they're ready to mobilize, when they're ready to build this facility out, then they'll come back," Doyle said. "We expect them to be before us shortly before they pull the trigger."

Bayview Road Associates, an affiliate of Frank Campofelice's Walden Development Group, completed construction of the 181,500-square-foot distribution facility in March after just 11 months of work – faster than IDA officials said they had expected, given the supply-chain issues in construction.

But the building at Lakeshore and Bayview roads in the Lake Erie Commerce Center remains unoccupied by Amazon.com Services, prompting questions from community members and company critics.

The company has two years – until March 2024 – to fulfill its pledge to hire and maintain at least 75 employees, a time frame that is consistent with all IDA projects. That means the project is currently in compliance with IDA policy and the specific resolution a year ago that approved $6.85 million in sales, mortgage-recording and property tax breaks, Doyle noted.

But Amazon won't get any more right now, and the property tax break won't kick in until next year.

