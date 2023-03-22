Amazon's plan to build a sprawling distribution center in the Town of Niagara is getting low-cost hydropower from the New York Power Authority.

The agency granted nearly 10.7 megawatts of low-cost hydropower to Amazon's plan to build a $550 million e-commerce storage and distribution center in Niagara County.

Amazon had originally proposed a similar project for Grand Island, but scrapped it in the face of community opposition. It then picked the Niagara County site.

The center will receive, store, package and fulfill online customer orders. The project will lead to the creation of 1,000 full-time jobs.

Low-cost Niagara hydropower is available for companies located within a 30-mile radius of the Niagara Power Project or businesses in Chautauqua County.

Amazon received approval a year ago from the Town of Niagara and over $123 million in tax breaks from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency for the project on Lockport Road, with 3.1 million square feet of space on 216 acres adjacent to the Niagara Falls International Airport and Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.

Construction has not yet begun, and an Amazon spokesman said last week there's been no change in the project's status. Amazon has been delaying dozens of planned warehouse and distribution center projects as it moves to cut costs after expanding rapidly during the pandemic.

The company said this month that it plans to move later this year into a much smaller Hamburg distribution center that was completed nearly a year ago.