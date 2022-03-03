Amazon brings five-story distribution project to Town of Niagara

Two years after Amazon proposed a mega-project warehouse facility on Grand Island, only to see it go down in the face of strenuous community opposition, the global e-commerce giant is back for another rodeo – this time in Niagara County.
The Seattle-based firm that wanted to build a massive distribution center just off the Niagara Thruway in Grand Island now wants to bring a nearly identical project to the Town of Niagara.
That would represent a major economic development accomplishment for the town and the county, which had been lobbying Amazon to turn northward after Grand Island residents and other critics effectively killed the original project, citing an unwanted impact on their community.
The second attempt by Amazon is also a victory for supporters of that earlier project, who wanted to see such a major investment in Western New York, but feared that the previous resistance that the company encountered would drive its business and dollars away.
But it means the company's investment of more than $300 million, as well as more than 1,000 jobs, will come to Niagara County instead of Erie County. Additional seasonal workers are expected to be hired each year in the fourth quarter.
Amazon and its new developer, Atlanta-based JB2 Partners, are proposing to construct a 3.08-million-square-foot facility at 8995 Lockport Road, using 216 acres of land adjacent to the Niagara Falls International Airport and Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.
The five-story "e-commerce storage and distribution facility" would employ more than 1,000 people working in two shifts 24 hours a day – but no more than 1,800 at any one time, according to the application submitted to the town. The facility would include 55 loading docks, while the exterior parking area along the west, south and east sides of the building would include 469 spaces for trailers, 1,755 spaces for cars and 16 for motorcycles.
Amazon is not named in the site plan application, which refers only to a "single Prospective Tenant" and is titled "Project Fifi." But the scale and description of the project is similar – if not almost identical – to what was proposed and defeated in Grand Island. Local sources also confirmed that it's Amazon.
Additionally, the documents include a letter from Town Supervisor Lee S. Wallace to Foster Real Estate, expressing the town's support for the county's pursuit of "Project Olive," and specifically citing the 216-acre property near the airport as suitable. Project Olive was Amazon's designation for the failed Grand Island effort.
The application even noted that "following efforts to construct a similar project in a neighboring jurisdiction, the town provided a letter to the Prospective Tenant encouraging an effort to locate the project at the site, citing the site's shovel-ready status and location adjacent to important transportation infrastructure."
"The project is an exciting new business opportunity in the Town that is consistent with surrounding land uses," Phillips Lytle attorney Kimberly R. Nason wrote in a letter accompanying the application, on behalf of JB2 Partners. "The project will create economic opportunities for other local businesses in the town."
According to the application, the facility would "operate as a fulfillment and sortation center, receiving in-bound bulk shipments of products from various vendors, suppliers and sellers, and then packaging these items to prepare them to be sent to a facility for shipping directly to consumers, either through the Prospective Tenant's own delivery network or through third-party shippers."
Plans show the five-story building on the northern part of the site would consist of a 650,000-square-foot ground level and four additional floors of 606,750 square feet each, to house the company's "unique and innovative storage system."
The first floor of the concrete-and-steel building would contain a rectangular warehouse of 580,000 square feet, aligned to match the footprint of the upper floors, with material handling and sorting equipment. The perimeter of the ground level would feature offices, a staging area, a receiving area and a shipping area.
Each of the upper floors will be mostly occupied by about 450,000 square feet of consumer products storage area surrounded by a fence, with employees located in the remaining space around the perimeter of each floor between the fence and the walls.
The site is already zoned as "heavy industrial," making it suitable for storage and distribution, freight-forwarding and long-distance trucking terminals. It's also been designated as a "Build-Now Shovel-Ready" site by the state since August 2012, with the necessary utilities and infrastructure already in place, and an initial environmental review was already completed in December 2011, although the developer plans to update it.
"There are innumerable benefits associated with the project," Nason wrote. "Most notably, the project makes productive economic use of a currently vacant property."
Both town and regional economic development officials have long targeted the land for redevelopment. The town even "reached out regarding the suitability of this site for the project, noting the site's prime location and the town's strong history in the development of a manufacturing base and workforce," according to Nason's letter.
"This Site has been thoroughly examined and is considered an appropriate and targeted Site for development, and the Town has indicated this is an appropriate site for the Project specifically," Nason wrote.
The land is currently owned by an affiliate of Blu Rock Capital, a privately run family investment firm in Manhattan. Located on the south side of Lockport and Packard roads, it's also bounded by Haseley Drive and Tuscarora Road, as well as the airports to the east and south. The former Niagara Drag Strip – closed since 1974 – cuts across the southern portion of the site, but very little remains from that operation.
About 150 acres of the site are currently used for growing corn, while the property also includes shrubs, fields, woodlands, ditches and wetlands. The application acknowledged the potential presence of an endangered or threatened wildlife species – the short-eared owl – but suggested it's "unlikely" because the site's character and habitat aren't suitable. According to the application, about 105 acres of land would remain undisturbed by the project.
JB2 and its attorney also acknowledged that traffic in the area would increase, citing a traffic impact study that projected 510 vehicles in the morning and over 831 in the evening. But their letter said the "existing roadway network" can handle that with changes or upgrades like turning lanes that the project would include.
Besides the building, the project would also include two above-ground water tanks for firefighting, two guard buildings, automatic sprinkler systems, stormwater management, driveways, lighting, signage and landscaping, with 900 trees and 386 shrubs and grasses. Water and sewer lines would also have to be constructed into the site.
JB2 Partners is seeking lot consolidation and area variances, as well as site plan approval from the town. It already received clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration and initiated conversations with the Air Reserve Station, but a host of other county and state consents are also needed. If approved, the application said that plans call for 18 to 24 months of construction, "with scheduled winter breaks."