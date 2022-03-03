Amazon brings five-story distribution project to Town of Niagara

The site is already zoned as "heavy industrial," making it suitable for storage and distribution, freight-forwarding and long-distance trucking terminals. It's also been designated as a "Build-Now Shovel-Ready" site by the state since August 2012, with the necessary utilities and infrastructure already in place, and an initial environmental review was already completed in December 2011, although the developer plans to update it.

"There are innumerable benefits associated with the project," Nason wrote. "Most notably, the project makes productive economic use of a currently vacant property."

Both town and regional economic development officials have long targeted the land for redevelopment. The town even "reached out regarding the suitability of this site for the project, noting the site's prime location and the town's strong history in the development of a manufacturing base and workforce," according to Nason's letter.

"This Site has been thoroughly examined and is considered an appropriate and targeted Site for development, and the Town has indicated this is an appropriate site for the Project specifically," Nason wrote.