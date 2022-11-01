Almost a year later, Starbucks has no union contract. A look at latest in the high-profile talks

It has been nearly a year since Starbucks workers in Buffalo voted to unionize in hopes of reaching a contract agreement.

Those negotiations have moved slowly and, last week, they broke down, with the company walking out of the Elmwood Avenue and Genesee Street store negotiations.

The two sides had not met since June and, when they finally did, they broke up over procedural concerns before issues could be discussed.

Business and labor experts say it is a common tactic for companies to prolong negotiations for a first contract.

"Delay is a frequent and effective tool used by employers in first contract bargaining, because the longer the negotiations drag on, the more turnover, fear and frustration will work to undermine union support," said Cathy Creighton, director of Cornell University's School of Industrial Labor Relations Buffalo Co-Lab, who works closely with unions and oversees Cornell programs aimed at union members.

An initial union contract takes an average of 465 days to ratify, according to Bloomberg Law.

"The purpose is to delay the process as long as possible, so the other side either quits or loses interest," said Kate Bezrukova, associate professor and chair of Organization and Human Resources at the University at Buffalo School of Management.

Starbucks walked out of bargaining sessions last week, saying it objected to members of the bargaining committee attending the meeting virtually via Zoom. It filed a total of five charges against unions in Buffalo, Chicago, Ann Arbor, Louisville and Long Beach on the same grounds.

"Workers United unilaterally announced – with no mutual agreement – that the union was using a computer to broadcast the meeting virtually to other individuals who were not present in the room," Starbucks stated in its filing.

It also accused workers in Buffalo of recording the meeting, which they denied.

"Workers United’s unilateral arrangements and insistence on broadcasting bargaining meetings virtually to other individuals who were not present, and the unilateral recording of one or more exchanges during bargaining without prior notice, discussion or mutual agreement, constitutes a failure to bargain collectively in good faith for multiple reasons," the filing read.

But the company had already agreed to ground rules, saying virtual attendance was acceptable until Starbucks and the union mutually agreed that it was not, Workers United said. At a previous bargaining meeting, Starbucks representatives mentioned they wanted to meet in person and end Zoom attendance, but the union did not mutually agree.

Some members of the union's National Bargaining Committee are based in other states, so they attend bargaining sessions via Zoom.

Starbucks filed a charge with the National Labor Relations Committee, claiming the union had failed to bargain in good faith, and saying that it is impossible to know if someone is recording the session if they attend virtually.

Starbucks left almost immediately after the meeting started. It came back to the meeting three hours later with a written statement.

"In a written statement given to Workers United shortly after, we stated our concerns and that our committees would remain onsite for the duration of the sessions," Starbucks said in a statement posted online.

Starbucks said it was "ready to return to the bargaining table if such behavior stopped."

"Broadcasting or recording these in-person sessions is deeply concerning and undermines the interests of our partners because negotiations may warrant the discussion of individuals by name and are likely to address a range of sensitive topics," the company said.

Starbucks declined to answer questions.

The union is in the process of filing its own bad faith bargaining charges against the company. Workers United said it tried to communicate with Starbucks about its change in preference well ahead of this week's session.

"We were like, 'We all agreed that Zoom was OK for now. What is the change?' And there just was no answer," said Jasmine Leli, who works at Genesee and is on the bargaining committee for it and the Elmwood store. "The answer was 'The company's stance is we want the next bargaining session to be in person.' "

Starbucks has tried to stonewall the bargaining committee throughout the negotiating process, Leli said.

Elmwood Avenue workers held their first negotiations at the end of January. In the 10 months since then, the two parties have met eight times. Genesee Street workers began negotiations in March, and the sides have met six times. The two sides last met in June, and haven't met since.

"The ultimate goal is to induce distraction and break the other party’s rhythm, hence meeting eight times over 10 months," Bezrukova said.

When trying to schedule meeting dates, Workers United said it responded to Starbucks' proposed dates immediately, but would be left to wait for a response, or would hear from Starbucks that dates the company originally proposed needed to be changed, the union said. Workers were also required to plan all meetings three weeks in advance because of Starbucks' requirement to give three weeks of notice when requesting time off.

When Workers United could get Starbucks to meet, the company's representatives were not engaged, the union said.

"They were doing the bare minimum to try to say that they were bargaining, but they weren't actually prepared to engage in productive dialogue with workers," said Casey Moore, a Starbucks worker on the union's communication committee. "They weren't willing to budge at all. So it was just kind of like bargaining with a stone wall."

In September, while the Buffalo stores were waiting to get back to the bargaining table, Starbucks sent out a news release saying it had sent letters to 234 stores saying it wanted to begin negotiations at all of them.

“We look forward to these negotiations and hopefully setting dates and securing locations for contract bargaining,” the company said in a post on its website. At the same time, it had asked the NLRB to halt all ongoing elections, claiming misconduct.

Prolonging the negotiations is part of Starbucks' strategy, Moore said.

"It's not just because they don't want a contract, but they're also trying to frustrate workers and make it a bad experience for us so workers quit or get frustrated and leave," she said.

This is the third time Starbucks has filed charges against the union. The first two charges were dismissed by the National Labor Relations Board. The NLRB is currently prosecuting more than 200 charges filed against Starbucks by Workers United, including accusations – denied by Starbucks – that it improperly dismissed employees involved in union activities.