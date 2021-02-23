Allentown's onetime Brinks Armored Car depot has developer brainstorming

Now he's evaluating his options for the 0.11-acre site, located at the corner of Allen and College. The building's location "in the heart of Allentown, in a spectacular spot," makes it attractive for a variety of potential uses, the developer said.

Its construction – with a wide-open interior, concrete walls and huge steel girders – leaves it open to possibilities, including "going a little bit higher if that was the plan," Swiezy said. And it already has a built-in circular ramp inside that offers plenty of room for parking.

"I'm just trying to figure out what the highest and best use for the property is," Swiezy said. "It's a high-density area ... It also depends on how the neighborhood reacts to whatever idea we decide to go with."

Conversion to apartments is the easy and obvious choice, given the growing demand for downtown living in newer but urban spaces. Swiezy projected he could fit 18 units with the existing building footprint, "and maybe more if we were able to go up." The adjacent double-sized lot – already paved – could accommodate 15 to 20 parking spaces, or serve as an outdoor patio or commons area.

But it's not the least expensive or imaginative concept. "I hate to just default to apartment conversions," Swiezy said. "I think we need to try to be creative."