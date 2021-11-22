Allentown mental health, substance abuse center faces opposition

But that's not what opponents are focused on. They're worried about the opioid and cocaine addicts, who represent 26% and 13%, respectively, of the substance abuse patients. And while Horizon insists that it doesn't dispense methadone, and isn't opening that type of clinic, that's the clientele that neighbors are most worried about.

"The fact of the matter is that that is a significant part of it," said Jonathan L. White, an Allentown resident. "I would argue that it is still a medication-assisted treatment center. We have not seen any numbers that it is not so, nor have we seen any numbers that would show it would not grow over time."

Matthew Moscati, who lives down the street on Delaware with his wife and three children 12 and under, said such a facility runs counter to everything he and his family admire about Allentown, and why they chose to live there.

"People are increasingly returning to the city as not just singles and empty nesters, but also to raise families," said Moscati, the CEO of TRM Architects, whose office is a block away. "This proposed siting is in opposition of that."