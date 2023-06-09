Allegiant Air is getting in on Bills Mafia’s penchant for traveling to road games.

The airline is adding a nonstop flight to Cincinnati for the Sunday night game against the Bengals on Nov. 5.

The flight departs Niagara Falls International Airport on Nov. 3 and will return from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport the day after the game.

It will be a rematch of the AFC Divisional Round game that the Bengals won and the first time the Bills are back in Cincinnati since Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during a January game, ending the contest in the first quarter.

It is one of four routes the Las Vegas-based airline is offering for a limited time to fly Bills, as well as Steelers, Cowboys and Chiefs, fans to some of the most anticipated NFL matchups of the season.

Drew Wells, Allegiant senior vice president and chief revenue officer, said these flights are sure to be packed with “faithful fans.”

“We are thrilled to offer these specialty flights to four of the most passionate fan bases in the league,” Wells said. “Every year, we look for opportunities to bring NFL fans to premier vacation destinations to see their teams play. These flights are popular with our customers, and we expect them to sell out well in advance of the games.”

Allegiant’s connection to the NFL includes having naming rights of the Las Vegas Raiders stadium, which opened for the 2020 season.

Two of the flights offered will take fans to Las Vegas for games. The first departs from Pittsburgh taking Steelers fans to Las Vegas for a Week 3 matchup against the Raiders on Sept. 24 and the other from Kansas City taking Chiefs fans to Las Vegas for a Week 11 divisional matchup on Nov. 26.

The other game featured in this package is the Dallas Cowboys at the Los Angeles Chargers for a Monday Night Week 6 matchup on Oct. 16.

Flight times and fares can be found at Allegiant.com.