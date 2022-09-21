All aboard: Anchor Marine has a new owner

Upgrading a port of call

Who better to operate a marina than a boat connoisseur who loves restoration?

Anchor Marine, a 48-year-old marina operator and boat sales business on Grand Island, has been acquired by a local technology sales veteran who also specializes in classic boat restoration and repair.

Robert Mikulec has acquired the family-owned Anchor Marine business and complex at 1501 Ferry Road from the Weaver family's RW Weaver Corp. and CMW Holdings.

Mikulec paid $3.2 million for the property, according to brokers at Hunt Commercial and documents filed with the Erie County Clerk's office. The overall purchase price and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 28-acre site includes 11 buildings and more than 100 boat slips, and sits on waterfront land along the Niagara River and adjacent to the Buffalo Launch Club. Besides storing boats and maintaining slips, Anchor Marine sells both new and used boats, and is an authorized dealer of Bayliner, Harris, Honda, Lund, Mercury Marine, Monterey, Wellcraft and Sea-Doo.

According to Hunt, Mikulec and the other investors in his group plan to renovate and upgrade the marina to make it more of a destination for boaters on the Niagara River.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

From basket case to new housing

A Rochester-area nonprofit that specializes in serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities has kicked off construction on a $16 million affordable housing project in Cattaraugus County, bringing 46 energy-efficient apartments to a former vacant warehouse in the city of Olean.

CDS Monarch of Webster – also known as CDS Life Transitions – is rehabbing the 64,000-square-foot former Market Basket building on East State Street into State Street Apartments, aimed at households earning at or below 50% of the area median income.

Fourteen apartments will be reserved for households that need supportive services, with rental subsidies provided through Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative and administered by the New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. Services will be provided by Cattaraugus Community Action. Five units will be fully accessible and adapted for people with physical handicaps, while two will be for those with hearing or vision impairments.

"The State Street Apartments project continues our growth in New York, allowing us another opportunity to further our mission to provide safe and affordable housing in communities across the state," said Andrew Sewnauth, president and chief operating officer of CDS. "We are excited to offer high-quality, independent living that provides individuals and families with modern necessities to succeed and live a quality life."

The current building layout will be kept, but 10,000 square feet of interior warehouse floor area will be demolished for an interior courtyard overlooking Olean Creek and the Alleghany River. The building also will feature a community room with a kitchen, computer lab, fitness center, laundry room on each floor, lobbies and communal seating areas, and offices for property management and supportive services. And it will have 24-hour IT service and free WiFi.

The project is part of Hochul's $25 billion, five-year comprehensive housing plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes across the state. It is funded with $9.4 million in federal low-income housing tax credits, a $3 million subsidy from New York State Homes and Community Renewal, $3.5 million from the Homeless Housing Assistance Program and $46,000 in New York State Energy Research and Development Agency funds.

WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH ...

Metro Roberts Realty

Already a fast-growing real estate brokerage that made its way into the industry top ranks locally, WNY Metro Roberts Realty is now adding its eighth office in the region and its second in the Northtowns.

The agency will open a new location later this fall at 5687 Main St. in Williamsville, adding to its largest office that is located on Sheridan Drive in Tonawanda.

"The Williamsville market is the next sensible choice for our clients and agents,” General Manager Neil Gerrity said. “We feel we can more efficiently serve our Northtowns clients and deliver a competitive edge to our current and future agents.”

Metro Roberts, with nearly 300 agents, also has offices in Derby, Hamburg, South Buffalo, Orchard Park, Lancaster and West Seneca.

THE LATEST, IN CONTEXT

What: Villa Maria College formally opened its newly renovated and modernized campus dining hall and student "hangout" Tuesday, funded by a $1 million donation by restaurateur Russell J. Salvatore.

Tell me more: The new Russell J. Salvatore Commons is located on the ground floor of the main building at 240 Pine Ridge Road. It features over 10,000 square feet of space, with study booths, a video game area, a recreational area with ping pong and pool, a variety of seating options, foliage, a state-of-the-art message board, and the Spirit Shop, for purchasing apparel and supplies.

“When the first students entered the redeveloped Commons, I realized we did more than renovate the dining hall, we created a centerpiece for our campus,” said Dr. Matthew Giordano, president, Villa Maria College.

Why it matters: The contribution from Salvatore that financed the capital improvement project was the largest single gift in the small Cheektowaga college's history.

“Seeing tangible impact in people’s lives is why I love giving. When I saw students enjoying the space for the first time, I knew we did something right,” Salvatore said.

THE LATEST

Recent news tied to Buffalo Niagara's economy

Unemployment remained at modern-day lows across the Buffalo Niagara region during August.

AllPro Parking is being acquired by a national parking chain.

Amherst material handling equipment maker Columbus McKinnon is moving its headquarters to North Carolina, but say the shift only involves four of its highest-ranking executives.

Starbucks has fired nearly a dozen local workers who were active in the organizing campaign in the Buffalo Niagara region – and the Starbucks Workers United union is crying foul.

Kaleida Health union workers have voted to authorize a strike. Will it happen?

The fire in December at Buffalo's Grand Hotel caused $50 million in damage. The owner is trying to recoup that from his insurer.

M&T Bank is taking heat from the attorney general in Connecticut over issues it faced during the switchover to its customer service systems following its acquisition of People's United Bank.

SUNY Erie Community College is taking steps to move away from a workplace resource management system that school officials say doesn't suit its needs.

A North Tonawanda housing project is getting nearly $5 million in tax breaks from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency.

The United Way of Western New York is getting a new leader.

A top executive at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is calling for more funding for cancer screening programs.

1. How sponsorships bring big money to sports teams, marketing opportunities for companies: For the companies, it's a chance to use the professional sports team as a marketing tool. For the Bills and Sabres, it's a way to bring in more marketing revenue.

2. The Buffalo Niagara job market got back on track during August, with hiring resuming at its fastest pace since March and easing concerns that surfaced after the July jobs report showed a loss of jobs across the region.

3. How dentists and counselors aim to address health inequity in one of Buffalo's poorest neighborhoods: This $2 million project, a partnership between nonprofits Gerard Place and Lackawanna-based OLV Human Services, could boost access to mental health and dental services in Buffalo's Bailey-Delavan neighborhood.

4. Pickup in WNY housing inventory means more opportunity and time for buyers: Homebuyers in Western New York are starting to breathe easier and take more time before making their decisions, now that there are more homes for sale on the market and less need for them to act quickly. But they still can't dawdle. And it doesn't mean they're getting a deal on houses, which are now priced much higher than they would have been a year or two ago.

5. A remote possibility: living in Buffalo, working for out-of-town employers: The pandemic has opened up job possibilities that were relatively uncommon before spring 2020, like working from home for a company far from the Buffalo Niagara region. It is a welcome twist on the all-too-familiar story of local workers finding jobs elsewhere.

