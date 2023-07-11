July 2, 1973 - July 9, 2023

Alex Gress made a strong impression when he was chosen to lead 43North, an organization that promotes startup growth in the Buffalo Niagara region.

"He was a wonderfully kind-hearted man," said William Maggio, the chairman of 43North Foundation. "That was professionally one of his greatest assets. He took the organization to the next level, really began the process of professionalizing 43North and prepared us for the enormous growth that we're seeing today."

Mr. Gress later left 43North for other business leadership roles, and was promoted to chief financial officer at Amherst-based Life Storage earlier this year.

Mr. Gress, 50, died Sunday. An endurance athlete, he was competing in the Ironman 70.3 Muskoka triathlon in Huntsville, Ont.

The Gress family said in a statement: “Alex lived with tremendous energy and great enthusiasm in all he did – in business, athletics and with his family and friends.

"All who knew Alex experienced his intelligence, kindness, and the warmth of his friendship," the family said. "His wife, Jennifer, and their three children want everyone who cared about him to remember that while Alex was taken from us far too soon, the energy and love he shared in life will go on.”

Mr. Gress took on a prominent role in the region's startup community in early 2018, when he was named executive director of 43North. The organization hosts a business plan competition each year at Shea’s Performing Arts Center and encourages startups to grow roots here. Mr. Gress led 43North – his title subsequently was changed to president – for about two years.

"I really don't just view it as a job," said Mr. Gress when he was hired. "This is truly an opportunity, a chance to contribute to the next stage of development for 43North, the next stage of development for our region."

Maggio said hiring Mr. Gress at 43North "was a real win for us, to get someone of his caliber to come over and lead the organization. I was proud to work side by side with him during his tenure at 43North."

Maggio said Mr. Gress had a "kind of compassionate demeanor to him, even in dealing with challenging business matters. I think his philosophy in business very much mirrored the kind of father and kind of person he was, how he led his life in general."

"I miss him both personally and professionally," said Maggio, a friend and neighbor of Mr. Gress.

In a statement, 43North said Mr. Gress "left an indelible mark not only on our organization but also on the city of Buffalo, as his work contributed to the progress of our region's resurgence.

"He was a passionate leader, effective mentor and dear friend to many but, above all, a loving husband and father," 43North said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gress family during this difficult time."

Mr. Gress was born in Monroe, La., and grew up in East Amherst, graduating from Canisius High School. He earned a CPA after graduating from Fordham University, and then held jobs with different banks in New York City and London, including CIBC and JPMorgan.

In 2008, he launched J.E.N. Advisory, a private investment and advisory company, in Toronto. By 2013, he and his wife were ready to return with their three children, to the United States, specifically to Buffalo.

Mr. Gress was hired at First Niagara Bank and then joined KeyBank via its acquisition of First Niagara. He was serving as chief market risk officer when he left the bank for 43North.

After leaving 43North, Gress served as CFO of the Hamister Group, and then became general partner of Meritas Equity Partners, a private equity firm. Mr. Gress joined Life Storage in late 2021, and was named its CFO in January. As CFO, he was helping guide Life Storage through the final stages of a deal under which the company is being acquired by Utah-based Extra Space Storage.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; three children, Emily, Natalie, and Nathaniel; his parents, Dr. Edward and Katie Gress; and two brothers, Albert and Richard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court, Amherst.