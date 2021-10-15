Alden State Bank rediscovering history with branch move

Alden State Bank is moving its Alden branch back to a familiar spot next door.

The bank has agreed to buy a building at 13200 Broadway, where the bank operated from 1925 until 1963. Following renovations, Alden State Bank will move its retail operations there.

The branch is currently at 13216 Broadway, at the bank's headquarters. After the branch moves out, that property will serve as the bank's headquarters and operations center.

"We are extremely excited at the prospect of returning to the building where Alden State Bank served the community for almost 40 years,” said Steven Woodard, the president and CEO. “With a nod to our past, we will present to our customers a modern 21st century branch environment with the high level of service our customers have come to expect.”

Alden State Bank is buying 13200 Broadway from Leonard Weisebeck Jr. The property has been home to the Alden Advertiser weekly newspaper and printing business since 1965. The Alden Advertiser will continue to be published from a different location, said Christopher Gust, an Alden State Bank spokesman.

Alden State Bank started out in 1916 across the street from its current home, in a building now home to Alden Pharmacy.

The bank added a second branch, in Lancaster, in 1994, and is preparing to open its third branch, at 6545 Transit Road in Clarence, in November.

Matt Glynn

