Alabama developer plans Dollar General for West Seneca; Young pursues new housing

Another Dollar General store is coming to Erie County, this time in West Seneca.

The Broadway Group, a retail developer based in Huntsville, Ala., is proposing to build a discount store at 3030-3036 Seneca St., using a triangular shaped lot at the intersection of Seneca and Center Road.

The project would include demolition of the vacant gas station and restaurant on the 1.2-acre site, followed by construction of the 10,640-square-foot building, including 8,500 square feet of retail space. The proposal also includes 45 parking spaces.

Broadway is seeking initial review from the town, as well as area variances for setbacks and parking, with a public hearing in December. It also wants to combine the two properties, which are currently owned by Ralph Lorigo.

Also pending before town officials is a proposal by Young Development to create a 23-lot single-family home subdivision, using 9 acres at 1633 Center Road. The plan by Carmina Wood Design includes a cul-de-sac extending into the deep vacant lot.