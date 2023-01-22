Ahead of meeting Monday, state releases more details on Bills stadium deal, community benefits agreement

Ahead of a meeting Monday afternoon concerning the Buffalo Bills stadium deal, the state has released the meeting agenda and materials, which provide further details about some aspects of the $1.4 billion project in Orchard Park.

Directors of the Erie County Stadium Corp., an Empire State Development subsidiary, are due to meet at 2 p.m. Monday at the University at Buffalo's Center of Excellence in Bioinformatics and Life Sciences.

The meeting comes as the state, Erie County and the Bills close in on finalizing all agreements and contracts related to the new stadium. On Thursday, the Erie County Legislature approved an environmental impact study on the stadium, which kicked off a 30-day window for Empire State Development, the state's economic development arm, to approve all elements of the final Bills deal.

The documents released ahead of Monday's meeting provide further detail on several aspects of the project – including the all-important community benefits agreement, which outlines the direct benefits the region would receive from the stadium deal.

Range of community benefits outlined

The community benefits agreement would create a Community Benefit Oversight Committee, made up of representatives appointed by Erie County, Erie County Stadium Corp. and the Bills that "will be tasked with monitoring, oversight and accountability with respect to the commitments made by the Bills contained in the CBA."

The committee would identify priorities where the Bills can best direct their resource commitments, "which at minimum will be valued at $3 million per year."

The community benefits agreement also outlines a program to encourage participation in the project by the local community, including people of color, women, veterans, LGBTQ+ and low-income community members. Those efforts include Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBE) participation in construction, maintenance and operations, as well as prevailing wage and living wage requirements and workforce training and development, apprenticeship and internship programs.

More specifically, the community benefits agreement sets specific targets, such as a 30% MWBE goal and a 6% goal for service-disabled veteran business enterprises for all retailers, vendors and service companies used in stadium maintenance and operations.

Other details in the proposed community benefits agreement include:

The Bills' continued support for anti-violence and mental health initiatives.

The development, implementation and maintenance of a sustainability operations plan to address solid waste recycling and reduce carbon emissions and the carbon footprint of the new stadium.

The Bills' commitment to work with local artists and to develop a community art program in connection with the new stadium as well as making personnel available to participate in educational lectures and classroom activities in area institutions such as SUNY Erie Community College and BOCES.

Annual stadium costs

Beyond the upfront $1.4 billion design-and-construction cost of the new stadium, the documents also provide a detailed breakdown of the annual funding required over the course of the 30-year lease.

Those annual payments would be used by the Bills to maintain and repair the facility, with the funds directed into two categories: a capital improvement fund and a repair and maintenance fund.

In year one of the lease, which is expected to be 2026, total payments to the capital improvement fund would be $10.9 million, while total funding to the repair and maintenance fund would be about $6.7 million.

For the capital improvement fund, the state would annually fund $6 million of it, the county would pay an estimated $4 million (based on actual amounts generated by surcharges on ticketing, parking and concessions) and the Bills rent would make up $900,000 of it. The amounts would be adjusted annually based on the consumer price index, but any increase would not exceed 2.2%.

The total cost of the capital improvement fund over the life of the lease (2026 to 2056) is estimated at $327 million – with $180 million coming from the state, $120 million from Erie County and $27 million coming from the Bills lease payments.

The capital improvement fund would be used by the Bills for the capital upkeep of the stadium complex. Further, the Bills would be permitted to use one-third of the funds contributed by the state to the fund for security and utilities pertaining to events at the new stadium.

As for the repair and maintenance fund – which would be used by the Bills for capital improvements, maintenance and other repairs needed for stadium upkeep – that would be funded annually for 15 years by the state at a cost of $6.67 million a year.

That means the total cost of the maintenance and repair fund over those 15 years is about $100 million.

Other benefits

As laid out in the documents, the new stadium – once complete – would be available to the state, Erie County Stadium Corp. and Erie County to host civic events.

The county would be permitted to hold up to five events per year, while the state or Erie County Stadium Corp. may hold an unlimited number of events annually.

In addition, Erie County Stadium Corp. and the county will be authorized to use the Bills logos and trademarks, valued at $800,000 per lease year.

And the county will be provided a hospitality suite, "which will be available for use by the county and its guests for all events at the new facility."